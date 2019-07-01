5 talking points after the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Austria was a head-turner

The 2019 Austrian Grand Prix was by far the most thrilling of all races held so far. For starters, there was no victory for Mercedes or for Lewis Hamilton, to be precise.

And even as the prancing horse wasn't able to prevail from the top step of the podium, Ferrari did well enough to restore some faith into those fans who may have lost some in their beloved team's capabilities (as seen of late).

The Red Bull Ring produced a fierce battle between two young and daring 21-year-old's as the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, with 9 world titles between them could do little to dictate terms.

The 71-lap run also upheld the superiority of Red Bull, who prevailed in the end, this being their home race. And much like last year, Max Verstappen did just enough to clinch a race that might be called a cliffhanger in the end.

Having said that, there were a lot of performances that earned praise from fans and critics alike. That leads us to the 5 talking points from the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix:

Antonio Giovinazzi scores his maiden points in Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix of Austria saw the Afla Romeo driver score his first-ever points

Make no mistake. The Spielberg contest wasn't only about Charles Leclerc of Ferrari or Max Verstappen of Red Bull alone.

The 71-lap contest was also about something memorable for another young driver. The just-concluded Grand Prix marked a special occasion for 25-year-old Antonio Giovinazzi.

This was to be an occasion where the young Italian driver scored his first ever F1 points, following a respectable P10 after the thrilling contest.

While much of the race was about the brilliant wheel-to-wheel battle happening at the very front of the grid, Antonio Giovinazzi was driving a sturdy race to keep the pursuing Toro Rosso' and Renaults at bay.

Earlier on Saturday, during the qualifying, Giovinazzi drove a committed lap and put his Alfa Romeo on eighth on the grid. In doing so, he'd register a flying lap of 1:04:179, finishing right behind his teammate (and role model) Kimi Raikkonen.

With 9 races done and 12 more to go, one can be certain that Antonio Giovinazzi, with 1 point against his name, will be hungry to score more.

