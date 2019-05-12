5 Talking Points For 2019 Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying where Bottas clinched another pole

Another Mercedes domination, with Ferrari and Red Bull playing catch up during qualifying, one wonders what's in store for the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix?

With Bottas and Hamilton clearly setting the tempo during the qualifying for what could once again be a Mercedes 1-2, it appears there's not an awful lot in store for the rest at the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix. Or will we see something quite extraordinary or out of the blue on Sunday?

So as round five of the Formula 1 season enters where it all begins, given the pre-season testing, what are the odds of Catalunya unfurling a mad-hatter of a contest?

Can Ferrari bounce back, finding a way somehow to breach past the defences of Mercedes? Can Verstappen land on the podium at a track where he first tasted victory back in 2016?

And above all, who'll set the pace on race-day as Ferrari seem to be struggling in front of another dominant Mercedes showing in qualifying? Questions there are many, and answers just too few.

So let's determine the 5 talking points of the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

#5 Can Lewis spoil Bottas' party?

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has won the Spanish Grand Prix on 3 separate occasions. This is by no stretch of the imagination an easy feat.

But as Lewis starts second on the grid, right behind his pole-clinching teammate, Valtteri Bottas, it appears that we have a real contest on our hands.

As seen in some previous races, Hamilton has quite comfortably snuck into the front of the grid, often beginning from second on the grid. Perhaps, he'd try to make most of his race-craft and the special ability to enforce pressure right from the start.

Interestingly, whether or not Hamilton leads from Bottas to take the checkered flag or vice-versa, it would be all advantage Mercedes, since they stand at a record-breaking cusp of clinching five consecutive 1-2 finishes.

