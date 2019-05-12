×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Talking Points For 2019 Spanish Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2   //    12 May 2019, 05:34 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying where Bottas clinched another pole
F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying where Bottas clinched another pole

Another Mercedes domination, with Ferrari and Red Bull playing catch up during qualifying, one wonders what's in store for the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix?

With Bottas and Hamilton clearly setting the tempo during the qualifying for what could once again be a Mercedes 1-2, it appears there's not an awful lot in store for the rest at the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix. Or will we see something quite extraordinary or out of the blue on Sunday?

So as round five of the Formula 1 season enters where it all begins, given the pre-season testing, what are the odds of Catalunya unfurling a mad-hatter of a contest?

Can Ferrari bounce back, finding a way somehow to breach past the defences of Mercedes? Can Verstappen land on the podium at a track where he first tasted victory back in 2016?

And above all, who'll set the pace on race-day as Ferrari seem to be struggling in front of another dominant Mercedes showing in qualifying? Questions there are many, and answers just too few.

So let's determine the 5 talking points of the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

#5 Can Lewis spoil Bottas' party?

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has won the Spanish Grand Prix on 3 separate occasions. This is by no stretch of the imagination an easy feat.

But as Lewis starts second on the grid, right behind his pole-clinching teammate, Valtteri Bottas, it appears that we have a real contest on our hands.

Advertisement

As seen in some previous races, Hamilton has quite comfortably snuck into the front of the grid, often beginning from second on the grid. Perhaps, he'd try to make most of his race-craft and the special ability to enforce pressure right from the start.

Interestingly, whether or not Hamilton leads from Bottas to take the checkered flag or vice-versa, it would be all advantage Mercedes, since they stand at a record-breaking cusp of clinching five consecutive 1-2 finishes.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
F1 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Advertisement
F1 Power Rankings: Australia Grand Prix, Where has Hamilton & Vettel gone?
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Giving up a position to Bottas will not happen again, says Hamilton
RELATED STORY
F1 Australian GP Driver Ratings: Ferrari pace is worrying
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Contenders for 2019 Drivers' Championship
RELATED STORY
F1 2019, Australian GP: 5 Race Predictions
RELATED STORY
Top 5 British F1 Drivers of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 Preview: What to expect from teams and drivers in 2019  
RELATED STORY
F1 1000th GP: 5 Best F1 Teams of all time
RELATED STORY
Isn't F1 a Game of Thrones in itself? How would Hamilton and Raikkonen look in Westeros?
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from F1 Testing Week 2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us