5 talking points from the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Qualifying

The 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix is the penultimate race of the season; a year that's comprehensively has belonged to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

We've seen some incredible battles between two leading men on the grid- Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel- at events such as Hockenheimring, Silverstone, Belgium, Hungary and, Sochi. But at the end, we are left with only two more events to give ourselves some more of the quintessential Hamilton vs Vettel saga, with only Abu Dhabi to go post-Interlagos.

That said, out here in his idol Ayrton Senna's home, Lewis Hamilton, once again conquered the headlines by grabbing pole position for the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. In so doing, he captured his 82nd career pole, a sensational tally that just doesn't stop protruding.

With Hamilton on top, followed by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, the scene is arguably set for another dazzling battle for the track position come the race-day on November 11 2018.

With Bottas capturing third, followed by Raikkonen in the other Ferrari, it will be interesting to see what the top five can bring forth on the race-day.

So what were the 5 key talking points from the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying?

#5 Ricciardo's woes continue

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Qualifying wasn't ideal for Dan

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo's season has gone from being good in the earlier stages to being ordinary thereafter into finally being heartbreaking as the 2018 run has progressed.

No other driver has copped up as many retirements as the Australian this season. So far, the tally has been a staggering 8 DNFs. Can he avoid another one this weekend- only time will tell!

While Ricciardo managed to put his Red Bull around 0.0002 seconds behind his teammate's car, his qualifying turned into a nightmare as the driver was penalised by being handed a five-place grid penalty in lieu of his team replacing the turbocharger in his power unit.

This basically means that the 'honey badger' will now be starting from eleventh on the grid.

It seems Ricciardo has his task cut out then.

