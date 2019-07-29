5 Talking Points from the 2019 German Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 29 Jul 2019, 14:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Formula 1 - GP Germany - Race Day

If there was a race that was every bit crazy as it was exciting, then it was the German Grand Prix of 2019. This was far more unpredictable a race than one seen at the very venue last year where Sebastian Vettel, firmly in control of the proceedings, went on to skid off the track, going out of control only to give Lewis Hamilton the checkered flag.

But it wasn't to be this year. In fact, Hockenheimring would produce a completely opposite narrative this year as Vettel went on to garner a tremendous podium while Lewis Hamilton, leading the Grand Prix at one point, fell well outside the top-five.

In fact, on many occasions, it seemed even those contesting in the Grand Prix had less idea about what was to happen. A track besieged by rains, challenged by utter lack of grip with drivers spinning off a turn after another, Hockenheimring produced a belter of a contest.

A classic wet-weather battle contested in barely drivable conditions, it could be said, the German Grand Prix did its mighty bit to rescue F1 from the criticism that it had generated following Mercedes dominating usually every race without there being any room of thrill.

A lot was at stake from a numerical standpoint for so many drivers out there. For starters, the Hockenheim race offered a smashing opportunity to pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton to clinch his 50th win from pole. But it was never to be.

So what were the key talking points from the 2019 German Grand Prix?

Valtteri Bottas copping up a DNF

Formula 1 - GP Germany - Race

Valtteri Bottas entered the 2019 German Grand Prix at the back of very strong performances. Following his brilliant second at France, he gathered a third at Austria and a second at Great Britain.

In fact, before arriving at Hockenheim, the lowest that he'd gathered all season was his P4 at the Canadian Grand Prix. This was the only time where he didn't finish on the podium. Following the turbo-failures in both Ferraris on Saturday, Bottas and Hamilton would've fancied their chances of a strong result on Sunday.

Advertisement

Just that, it wasn't meant to be. After a decent start under torrential rains, Bottas began well following closely the Mercedes of the race leader, Hamilton.

For the better part of the race, Bottas had held the better of Verstappen in a closely-fought battle for second.

But there was some drama to follow. Later on, as the track deteriorated with the driving conditions proving tricky, the likes of Perez, Ricciardo, and Norris already retiring, it was Valtteri Bottas' turn to turn.

On Lap 57, the Finn slid off the track approaching a stiff right-hander, the left-rear of his Mercedes spiraling out of control. Before the unexpected incident happened, Bottas was firmly running in on fourth.

And boy, what an unexpected turn of events that was, right?

1 / 5 NEXT