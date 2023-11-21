5 things that have changed since the infamous 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

As F1 gradually heads into the final race of the 2023 season, the Abu Dhabi GP, we take a look back at one of the most controversial and thrilling races that has happened on the Yas Marina circuit. Of course, it was the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton locked horns and raced to the very end for the World Championship.

It has been two years since that race, and quite a lot has changed in Formula 1 since then.

#1 Michael Masi removed from F1 race director post

One of the major changes that was implemented soon after the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP was the removal of Michael Masi from his post as race director. This was, of course, massive news for the entire F1 community since Masi was criticized quite a lot for his questionable decisions, not only in Abu Dhabi but throughout the 2021 season.

He was replaced by two race directors, Eduardo Frietas and Niels Wittich. The FIA decided that both of them would alternatively manage race weekends due to the amount of pressure and work.

#2 Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel retired

Ever since the last race of the 2021 season, two great drivers have left the sport: Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Back in 2021, Raikkonen announced that he would be retiring at the end of 2021, while Vettel did the same in 2022. Both world champions have raced alongside each other in Ferrari and are great friends off-track.

While Raikkonen was replaced by Zhou Guanyu at Alfa Romeo, Vettel's retirement in 2022 started a chain of driver changes, which consequently allowed Oscar Piastri to enter the sport with McLaren.

#3 Lewis Hamilton didn't win a race in an entire season for the first time since debut

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most talented drivers in the world. The moment he entered Formula 1, he started winning races and never stopped until 2021. It is still bizarre to think about the fact that the seven-time world champion, who dominated the sport for so many years, has not won a single race since the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

For the first time in his career, the Mercedes star did not win a single race in the entire season of 2022. His winless streak could soon increase to two seasons if he is unable to bag a victory in the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

#4 Oscar Piastri's controversial entry into F1

As previously mentioned, Sebastian Vettel's retirement started a chain reaction of several drivers switching teams, which eventually ended with Oscar Piastri joining McLaren in 2023. After Vettel announced his retirement, Aston Martin quickly announced Fernando Alonso to be their next driver. Alpine was taken aback by this and quickly announced their academy driver, Oscar Piastri, for their own team.

However, Piastri surprised the entire community by claiming that he would not be driving for Alpine in 2023. A few months later, he and McLaren joined hands, and the Australian was given a chance to drive in the sport by the papaya team.

#5 Audi announces their entry in F1 for 2026

In 2026, FIA will once again allow everyone to bring new power units for their cars. In addition to that, several other automotive giants also started showing interest in the sport.

On October 26, 2022, it was announced that Audi would take over Alfa Romeo and enter the sport in 2026. They will essentially become a work team and a power unit supplier for their own and other teams.