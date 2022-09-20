5 things we missed (or didn't) about the F1 Singapore GP

The F1 fraternity cannot wait for the return of the sport to the magnificent Marina Bay circuit as Singapore prepares itself to host the event after a break of two years owing to the pandemic. Since things look much better this year, the FIA was given a green light to bring the GP back for at least seven years, according to the newly signed contract.

The ever-energetic crowds have welcomed some returning GPs rather graciously this year. Notably, the much-loved Australian GP was also taken off the calendar for two years. However, on its return to Albert Park this season, the weekend tickets were sold out immediately, hinting at the crowd's enthusiasm.

The Singapore GP was only ever won by Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.



The Big Three. The Singapore GP was only ever won by Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.The Big Three. https://t.co/WPdXCICXrL

The Singapore GP is all set to receive a similar reception, with reports claiming that this year will be the biggest turnout for them. So, let's find out why F1 fans missed this GP so much (and why they didn't as well):

#5 The craftsmanship on and off the F1 circuit

The F1 Singapore GP used to be one of the most standout events on the F1 calendar until 2019. Since its inauguration in 2008, the Marina Bay Street circuit has impressed crowds and drivers alike. Notably, the track has the city's famous skyline as its backdrop, and one might even spot a giant ferris wheel somewhere.

SingaporeGP @F1NightRace



What's your favourite part of the



#F1NightRace ~ Can't imagine a more beautiful thing 🥰 ~What's your favourite part of the #SingaporeGP ? Let us know! ~ Can't imagine a more beautiful thing 🥰 ~ What's your favourite part of the #SingaporeGP? Let us know! ⬇️ #F1NightRace https://t.co/qu2CZ6Owzp

Further, the track consists of some unique features, including Turn 18 where drivers pass underneath a grandstand. Moreover, this is a street circuit and is obviously very physically demanding for the drivers. Those 23 corners and hefty wheel-work don't fail to give them a tough time.

It is no wonder why this GP is a sure-shot entertainer and never fails to produce great racing. This place is a must visit!

#4 The notorious "slingshot"

The infamous Turn 10 chicane can never be forgotten. Though it has been years since changes to that section were made, we're sure no one really misses it. The narrow, unforgiving chicane had kerbs that managed to send the very best lot flying into the barriers.

Ng Jun Xian @conmanjx Now I know why they love F1 Singapore GP so much, its the crashing and accidents! Now I know why they love F1 Singapore GP so much, its the crashing and accidents!

F1's Marina Bay circuit is not without challenges in general. The circuit requires extreme focus and calculations to the inch if the driver is to conquer this track safely. However, with corners like Turn 10s, it was impossible and hence needed correction for driver safety and better racing.

#3 The entertainment

Singapore saw Beyonce perform Crazy In Love during the F1 GP weekend in 2009. The following year turned out to be even more memorable since legendary singer Mariah Carey faced an embarrassing fall in the middle of her set. The acclaimed and famous band Linkin Park was also there in 2011.

SingaporeGP @F1NightRace



Sing along to their No. 1 Hits like Animal Nitrate, Beautiful Ones and more at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Saturday, 1 Oct! 🏻



#F1NightRace Just 2 more weeks till we get to rock out with the legendary @suedeHQ at the #SingaporeGP ! 🤘🏻Sing along to their No. 1 Hits like Animal Nitrate, Beautiful Ones and more at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Saturday, 1 Oct! Just 2 more weeks till we get to rock out with the legendary @suedeHQ at the #SingaporeGP! 🤘🏻Sing along to their No. 1 Hits like Animal Nitrate, Beautiful Ones and more at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Saturday, 1 Oct! 🙌🏻 #F1NightRace https://t.co/H2iForpBS2

In keeping with the tradition, this year again consists of an exciting lineup of performers. Notably, the likes of Green Day, Marshmello, Westlife, and many more are expected to perform at the event. This has been an important factor behind the increase in the purchase of tickets this year. The live concerts over the next three days are expected to be sold out and keep the crowds entertained.

#2 The commotion

The city is expected to be packed during the GP weekend. After fully reopening the borders for international crowds after two years, a large influx of people is expected in the country. Reportedly, this season is not necessarily a great time for both the local and international travel crowds in Singapore.

Road closures and the resulting commotion during the actual setup of the F1 Grand Prix are expected to be huge and quite incoveniencing. Notably, the venue in itself is in the very heart of the city, which is likely to make arrangements tougher. Furthermore, even though COVID-19 is fortunately not as widespread as it used to be, a huge crowd gathering can always infect people again.

#1 The race dramatics

Everybody awaits the Singapore race weekend with bated breath, especially since people know that this is going to be one of the most exciting races of the year. As is known, Singapore never fails to deliver, and F1 fans expect nothing less this year too.

No one can forget Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and Kimi Raikkonen's 2017 F1 crash as well as the iconic Felipe Massa fuel hose situation which forced him to wait as mechanics pushed out the hose. Fernando Alonso then won the GP in 2008. The biggest spectacle happened in 2015 though, when a fan somehow managed to make it to the track and tried filming the race on his iPhone.

With Max Verstappen all set to possibly wear the crown of world champion in the next race, it's expected to make the Singapore GP all the more important. We can expect the orange army to turn up in gigantic numbers to catch their home hero in action.

A crowning at a beautiful racing track is something F1 fans will surely not want to miss. We are pretty sure that the F1 Singapore GP is going to have a marvelous race this year as well!

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

