5 things to watch out for in the new Formula E season

Formula E generation 2 cars are a huge technological step up from the previous years

The 2018-19 Formula E season marks a brand new era in the competition. Since 2014, we have had 4 seasons with 4 different drivers crowned as champions. Nelson Piquet Junior won the inaugural season with China Racing, Sébastian Buemi with Renault e.dams in 2015-16, Lucas di Grassi triumphed with Audi Sport in 2016-17 and Jean-Éric Vergne nabbed the title with Techeetah last season.

A lot of big name manufacturers are already in the fray and this season sees the entry of the HWA team, a precursor to the Mercedes team, which will enter Formula E from 2019-20. Ex-McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne will be driving for them along with Gary Paffett.

BMW has entered as a manufacturer, partnering with Andretti Autosport while Nissan has entered the championship as a manufacturer replacing partner company Renault in their partnership with DAMS. Renault cited a desire to concentrate on their Formula One programme as their motivation for leaving Formula E

Since the second season, powertrain manufacturers have built their own electric motor, inverter, gearbox and cooling system, with the chassis and battery staying the same. There are nine manufacturers creating powertrains: ABT Schaeffler, Andretti Technologies, DS-Virgin, Jaguar, Mahindra, NextEV TCR, Penske, Renault, and Venturi. Starting with Saudi Arabia, the season is going to be very closely fought and there are reasons aplenty to follow it.

#5 Powerful Generation 2 Cars

The look of the cars have had a major upgrade over the season

The 2018-19 season will feature the all-new Gen2, second-generation Formula E car, which boasts significant technological advances over the previous Spark-Renault SRT 01E chassis – with its power output rising from 200kW to 250kW and top speeds rising to around 280km/h.

The arrival of the Gen2 car will also see an end to the mid-race car-swaps. Besides, all Gen2 cars will be equipped with Brembo braking system, chosen by Spark Racing Technology as the sole supplier.

