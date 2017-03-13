5 things to watch out for in the 2017 F1 Season

New cars, young drivers and, finally, possible contenders to Mercedes Benz's crown.

by Surya Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 15:26 IST

Lewis Hamilton is the frontrunner for the title this season

The 2017 F1 season starts in less than two weeks with the Australian GP. This year, we have new regulations, new owners of the sport and several young drivers that could become the mainstay on the grid for years to come.

Also Read: 2017 Inside Line F1 Podcast: Which F1 Team is sandbagging?

And while the two pre-season testing sessions are over, we have just a vague idea about what to expect this year. Nevertheless, here are five things you should watch out for.

#1 The new cars

The new regulations for 2017 have drastically altered how the cars look. There are wider tyres and the aero work has given them a more aggressive stance. That said, the shark fins have been hammered by many and there are rumours that the teams could be asked to get rid of them.

Nevertheless, what matters is how the new cars perform. From the pre-season testing, two things are clear - cars will be more taxing on the drivers and much, much quicker. Naturally, we will have faster lap times but that may not necessarily improve the track action.

Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa have warned that overtaking will become more difficult as drivers will lose a lot of downforce when trailing another car. Furthermore, the new Pirelli tyres have improved durability, which means teams might get away with a one-stop strategy at many circuits.