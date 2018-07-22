Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Formula One: 5 Most Unique Liveries Ever

GAURI CHANDRA
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Jul 2018

Enter captio
Red Bull Dazzle Camo Livery. Image source- wiki

Formula One, widely known as F1, is the most superior segment of automobile racing defined by FIA, the Motorsport governing body. Formula One cars are the fastest single seater cars on the planet. The best of the automobile manufacturers take pride in the association with the sport.

Formula One Sponsorship Liveries have been the integral part of the sports and are in existence since 1960s. As the sponsors have witnessed a huge significance in the game, the national color has been replaced and liveries are much in trend displaying the logos in an absolute clear manner. Liveries remain to be one of the most vital factors in the viewership as well as sponsorship as every team wants to outshine the other with their branding . It also creates an area of interest for graphic and livery designers to showcase their specific design according to the need of manufactures and thereby endorse their sponsorship.

Usually the liveries are changed for every season putting forth the marketing ideas of the sponsors. However some teams maintain consistency for years in case of liveries. For example the Red color of Ferrari which originated from red shade known as 'rosso corsa', the national racing color of Italy. Some liveries endorsed Alcohol and tobacco but bans across the world put an end to this practice.Here we have the list of 5 amazing and unique liveries in the sports so far.

#5 1997 Jordan 197

<p>
Benson and Hedges Jordan. Image source-wiki

Although all the five versions of Benson and Hedges sponsored Jordan's from the late 1990s to early 2000s were too spectacular, but still, if we have to choose the classic one, it was the first one from 1997. To add to its beauty, it had bright yellow color, scary snake fangs. Bitten and Hisses option was exclusively available for the countries where tobacco sponsorship was banned.

The Jordan 197 displayed that the daunting Irish team was truly a wave of fresh air in a stuffy paddock. By that time Jordan was already in a trouble because the young duo Ralf Schumacher and Giancarlo Fisichella crashed into each other in Argentinian GP.




1 / 5 NEXT
GAURI CHANDRA
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
