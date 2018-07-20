5 women who stood by their champion McLaren drivers

rehaan díaz FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 294 // 20 Jul 2018, 15:53 IST

Jenson and Jessica, Mclaren celebrations

In the world of Formula 1, speed and glamour often intermingle. F1's milieu is by default blingy, attracting the fast and the fabulous, the bold and the beautiful, the rebellious and the rich. The drivers are more often than not in the orbit of beautiful women from the media, modeling, and movies. It's a heady cocktail and sparks often fly, resulting in brief romances as well as long, meaningful courtships.

Here's list of 5 women who have dated McLaren drivers and were by their side through thick and thin. These women have graced the paddock in Formula 1 as they attended the races to be with their beaus and be an active source of support and encouragement. Their presence has only made the sport more attractive to follow.

All of the featured drivers are world champions. As of now, Lewis Hamilton leads with 4 titles, his first with McLaren-Mercedes in 2008, Ayrton Senna won all his three with McLaren-Honda, Mika Hakkinen won his double with McLaren-Mercedes in 1998-99. Current McLaren star-driver Fernando Alonso won his back-to-back titles with Renault and Jenson Button had his breakthrough title with Brawn in 2009.

#5 Jenson Button and Jessica Michibata

Jessica Michibata and 2009 world champion went steady for many years

Jenson Button and Jessica Michibata - a Japanese-Argentine supermodel started seeing each other in the January 2009. Jessica was seen to be extremely supportive of Jenson even before he became a world champ with Brawn and then signed up for McLaren in 2010.

She was a regular and radiant feature in the McLaren garage during racing weekends and an 'it' couple with Jenson in Formula 1 circles for years. She's also been the face of Evian, UNIQLO, L'Oréal and Tag Heuer commercials. The pair got married in 2015, only to separate within a year. Their diverging personal careers and increasing time apart led to the split.

