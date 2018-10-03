Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 youngest Formula One race winners

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Renault
The first Formula One season was held in the year 1950 and in the inaugural year, all races were held in Europe only. The first race was held at the Silverstone Circuit in England and Giuseppe Farina of Team Alfa Romeo won the race.

He would go on to win the Drivers Championship that year, winning 3 out of 7 races. Drivers belonging to 21 different countries have won Formula One races over the years with Great Britain leading the pack with 274 wins. 76 distinct drivers have taken the chequered flag. We take a look at the 5 youngest Formula One Grand Prix winners :

#5 Bruce McLaren

Bruce McLaren
The founder of The McLaren Formula One Team, New Zealander Bruce McLaren was the jack of all trades. He was a driver, designer and an engineer. His life is an inspiration to many drivers, engineers and technicians across all motorsport racing. McLaren won his first Formula One race at the 1959 United States Grand Prix at the age of 22 years, 104 days. He would also win the 24 hours race at Le Mans.

#4 Troy Ruttman

Joe Ruttman...
Troy Ruttman

The eldest of the famous Ruttman brothers, Troy Ruttman is the youngest winner of the Indianapolis 500 race till date. He won the race in 1952 at the age of 22 years, 80 days. From 1950 - 1960, Indianapolis 500 also counted toward the World Drivers Championship (now known as Formula One). He was the first Indianapolis 500 winner to participate in Formula One races outside Indianapolis.

#3 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Renault
Fernando Alonso's debut season was with Minardi in 2001. He moved to Renault and was a test driver there for a couple of seasons following which he was promoted to lead driver of the team.

Fernando Alonso won his first race at the 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix when he was 22 years, 26 days old. He would become the youngest Formula One World Champion in 2005. This record was later eclipsed by Sebastian Vettel in 2010. He went on to successfully defend his title in 2006.

Arjun
Fetching more content...
