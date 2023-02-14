6 F1 records Fernando Alonso can break in 2023 season as he aims for titles with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is currently the oldest driver on the F1 grid. The 41-year-old has been in the sport since 2001 when some of the rookie F1 drivers weren't even born. Despite briefly leaving F1 for two years, he is still the most experienced driver in the sport.

The Spaniard holds several F1 records to his name, simply because of his long career. However, there are six more records he could break as he starts yet another season in 2023. Some of them will automatically break, while others are extremely tough to break, especially due to the position and the team he is in.

All the records Fernando Alonso can break in the 2023 F1 season

#1 First driver to race in 20 F1 seasons

As mentioned above, Fernando Alonso is the oldest and most experienced driver on the grid. Since he has participated in F1 since 2001, he will surely break the record of being the first driver to start a race in 20 F1 seasons.

Aston Martin F1 updates @startonpole



Fernando Alonso reacts Fan: My idol is Fernando AlonsoFernando Alonso reacts Fan: My idol is Fernando AlonsoFernando Alonso reacts😉 https://t.co/uFwIY3QASD

Though he has been a part of a team in 21 F1 seasons, he was a test driver for Renault back in 2002 and didn't race.

#2 Most appearances at seven tracks of the calendar

Of course, being the oldest driver on the grid, he will also break the record for most appearances at seven race tracks on the 2023 F1 calendar. This will be the Spaniard's 18th visit to the Albert Park Circuit, his 17th visit to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, his 19th visit to the Circuit de Monaco, and his 20th visit to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hungaroring, Monza, and Interlagos.

#3 First driver to finish 300 races

Fernando Alonso will also be the first driver to finish 300 F1 races. Though the Spaniard has started in 355 F1 races, he hasn't finished all of them due to several car and driver issues he could've faced over the years.

As of now, Alonso has only finished 281 races. If he crosses the line in 19 races in the 2023 F1 season, he will break this record. However, Lewis Hamilton is also close to breaking this record.

#4 Longest gap between first and last win

Fernando Alonso could also break the bizarre record for the longest gap between a driver's first and last F1 win. The Spaniard won his first race in the 2003 F1 Hungarian GP with Renault. His last race victory was way back in 2013 when he was still with Ferrari. He is currently ranked 11th on this record.

Hence, if he wins a race in the 2023 F1 season, he will jump directly to the top and break the record. However, this record is extremely hard to break simply because Aston Martin currently does not have a car capable of winning races.

#5 Longest gap between race wins

Along with the longest gap between his first and last win, Fernando Alonso will also break the record for the longest gap between a race victory if he wins one in the 2023 F1 season. As mentioned above, his last race win was in 2013, a decade ago. This record is also hard to break since Aston Martin is still way behind on the F1 grid to win a race.

#6 Longest gap between two WDCs

This is arguably the most difficult and almost impossible record for Fernando Alonso to break. He won his last world championship with Renault in 2005 by beating Michael Schumacher. If by some miracle he wins another world championship in 2023, Alonso will break the record for the longest gap between two world championships.

Cory V. @CVervynckt @bobbyzalenski 2005: 24 year old Fernando Alonso beats 7-time champion Michael Schumacher to win his first Championship @bobbyzalenski 2005: 24 year old Fernando Alonso beats 7-time champion Michael Schumacher to win his first Championship 👀 https://t.co/6Z27MhzOOQ

Of course, this record is nearly impossible to break because the Aston Martin car is currently not capable of winning a world championship. Moreover, even if he does get a seat in a top team in the future, there is a strong chance that his age might limit him against other young drivers who have already started winning their driver championships and are quite strong.

Poll : 0 votes