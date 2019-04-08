6 Michael Schumacher records Hamilton can most likely beat

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 27 // 08 Apr 2019, 00:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hamilton is on the cusp of eternal greatness, is he not?

Not just a star, someone who’s bigger than a super-star and yet, above all, an individual who’s perpetually hungry for improvement, how does Lewis Hamilton do all that he does in F1?

Those 74 wins, 84 pole positions, and 5 world titles notwithstanding, Lewis has dominated at Silverstone, made winning a habit in Canada, ruled at Monza with comfortable ease and even exerted might at Spa-Francorchamps time and again.

Add to that his victory albeit one assisted by good fortune at the back of Leclerc’s woes at Bahrain’s Sakhir.

For a driver who inspires as much as he generates envy, it does seem after all, that there are no full stops in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 journey.

And regardless of what his critics think, some of who could well be wearing red capes (at least, in their minds), the Hamilton juggernaut seems utterly unstoppable, well at least, at this point in time.

But away from a world that believes in decorating celebrities with cosmological terms- star, superstar, icon, beacon of hope and whatnot- there’s something utterly simple and human about Lewis Hamilton.

Wondering what?

It’s that drive for improvement.

Correct?

Advertisement

And perhaps that is the reason why it is he and not Sebastian Vettel or say Kimi Raikkonen or someone else inching closer and closer toward beating a record that is, in itself, the zenith of statistical achievement in F1.

Compared to Michael Schumacher’s tally of seven world titles, Lewis Hamilton is currently contesting to win a Sixth.

Should that happen, it would take him even closer to the ‘Kaiser’ of Formula 1 racing.

But could there be other records belonging to Michael Schumacher that Hamilton can scale and is on the verge of beating?

Let’s find out.

Most Grands Prix led

There's nothing that the Mercedes driver cannot do in F1, it seems

The greatness of Michael Schumacher can never be doubted. The German has provided a sense of grandeur to a sport that is always on the lookout for some. But over the course of the past few years, Lewis Hamilton has come desperately close toward matching none other than the 'Kaiser' himself.

At this point in time, Lewis Hamilton needs only 13 laps to beat the German legend where it comes to going past the record for leading most laps in F1.

So what's that number?

Michael Schumacher has led 142 laps in the sport while Lewis, with 130 is standing pretty close to that number. With age being on Hamilton's side, it seems it's just a matter of time before the Brit would get there.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement