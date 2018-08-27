Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 F1 Rumours - Hamilton's Ferrari comments, Bottas 'hurt' from Wolff comments & more

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Rumors
828   //    27 Aug 2018, 19:09 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Malaysia - Previews
Bottas isn't happy with his boss

It's the day after Sebastian Vettel's win in Spa and there is plenty of gossip going on off the grid.

1) Valtteri Bottas is 'hurt' from the latest comments from his team boss Toto Wolff as the Fin was described as a 'sensational wingman' to his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Independent

Maybe a race win for Bottas is needed...

2) FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting was 'amused' by Hamilton's say on Ferrari's performance in Belgium. The championship leader said the Italian team 'tricked things' on their cars. Motorsport.com

You know already people are going to jump to conclusions with those quotes.

3) Red Bull's Team Principal Christian Horner nearly 'got the violins out' when he listened to Hamilton's thoughts on Ferrari's car. ESPN

Wonder if Horner can actually play the violin...

4) With those comments about Ferrari, Hamilton insisted they were not to point out anything illegal done by Mercedes' rivals. Planet F1

5) Sticking with Hamilton, the Briton believes Mercedes have had a slower car than Ferrari for a long time now and cannot continue to 'bluff' anymore. Sky Sports

Ferrari now favourites to take the world championship?

6) Hamilton's boss Toto Wolff has also come out saying that Ferrari have a power advantage according to F1 Today.

Are these mind games Toto?

7) Sebastian Vettel looks to be happy with his Ferrari car after revealing that he was happy taking the car everywhere with him now. Race Fans

8) And finally, Stoffel Vandoorne has come out saying that his team McLaren have made no progress in 2018. F1 Today

Is Vandoorne unhappy because of finishing last in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix?

What are your thoughts on today's F1 rumours? Comment below...

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
