8 F1 Rumours - Hamilton's Ferrari comments, Bottas 'hurt' from Wolff comments & more

Bottas isn't happy with his boss

It's the day after Sebastian Vettel's win in Spa and there is plenty of gossip going on off the grid.

1) Valtteri Bottas is 'hurt' from the latest comments from his team boss Toto Wolff as the Fin was described as a 'sensational wingman' to his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Independent

2) FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting was 'amused' by Hamilton's say on Ferrari's performance in Belgium. The championship leader said the Italian team 'tricked things' on their cars. Motorsport.com

3) Red Bull's Team Principal Christian Horner nearly 'got the violins out' when he listened to Hamilton's thoughts on Ferrari's car. ESPN

4) With those comments about Ferrari, Hamilton insisted they were not to point out anything illegal done by Mercedes' rivals. Planet F1

5) Sticking with Hamilton, the Briton believes Mercedes have had a slower car than Ferrari for a long time now and cannot continue to 'bluff' anymore. Sky Sports

6) Hamilton's boss Toto Wolff has also come out saying that Ferrari have a power advantage according to F1 Today.

7) Sebastian Vettel looks to be happy with his Ferrari car after revealing that he was happy taking the car everywhere with him now. Race Fans

8) And finally, Stoffel Vandoorne has come out saying that his team McLaren have made no progress in 2018. F1 Today

