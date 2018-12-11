F1: A classic Ferrari driven by Juan Manuel Fangio fetches $22 million at a private auction

Fangio driving the Ferrari that's sold on auction

Three things in life cannot be discarded cheaply in the realm of Formula 1. These include- legendary drivers like Fangio, mean machines like the celebrated Ferrari cars of that glorious bygone era and, an ethereal combination of the two- the man and the machine.

Having said that, there's always a great thrill when one comes across something vintage such as the aforementioned, isn't it?

A few days back this is exactly what happened to someone fortunate enough to grab a slice of ethereal Formula 1 history.

In case you are confused, let's dispense the confusion and end it now.

In a celebrated high profile auction, organized by the celebrated auctioneering house Sotheby's, a Ferrari, driven by legendary Argentine- Juan Manuel Fangio- went for a whopping $22 million dollars.

You read that right here.

Held at Sotheby's RM Petersen Automotive Museum auction on December 8, 2018, the classic Ferrari went under the hammer.

In case you are wondering which model was that, here's what you ought to know.

The Classiche-certified 1956 Ferrari 290 MM became a coveted buy of one of the esteemed attendees at the celebrated Sotheby's event.

Popular sporting media outlet, Essentially Sports covered the recent development in some detail and shared the following with regards to the event:

Gaining its ‘MM’ designation from the legendary Italian Mille Miglia road race, the 290 MM was designed to restore Ferrari dominance over Mercedes-Benz, featuring lightweight aerodynamic coachwork from Scaglietti. It has recently received a complete restoration by Ferrari Classiche in Italy and now houses a perfect Tipo 130 V12 engine.

Having said the above, what's rather interesting to note is that a string of popular top-notch F1 drivers has driven this car in their careers.

In case, you were wondering who might those talents be, apart from Fangio, then here's what you need to know:

Peter Collins, Wolfgang von Trips, Sir Stirling Moss, Olivier Gendebien, Eugenio Castellotti have all contested in the said Ferrari at different points of time in their careers.

The said car also underwent some interesting changes in its motor-racing journey.

It has been reported that in the year 1957, the said Ferrari was modified to 290 MM specification and finished 3rd in the 1000km Buenos Aires with Collins, Castellotti and Alfonso de Portago. Its final race as part of the works team was at that year’s 12 Hours of Sebring, with Hill and German Wolfgang von Trips.

The celebrated auction was basically an addition made to Sotheby's auction roster and that is how the RM Sotheby's Petersen Automotive Museum auction came about. Well, regardless of how it came to be held, it has to be said, the buyer of the Ferrari wouldn't be complaining one tiny bit.

