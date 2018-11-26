Abu Dhabi GP: Driver Ratings - Worrying times for Bottas and more

Gracias Alonso!

The 2018 Formula One season is done and dusted after 21 races which saw Lewis Hamilton retain the world championship.

2018 will be remembered for the battle of Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel where the German failed yet again to bring it home for Ferrari. The championship will also be remembered for the countless driver transfers and departures from the sport with Daniel Ricciardo being the highlight of leaving Red Bull for Renault.

Sunday was the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which the organisers celebrated their 10th year in F1 after the first race took centre stage in 2009.

Hamilton wrapped up a successful year with his 11th win of the season with Vettel trailing behind the Mercedes once more in second place and Max Verstappen completing the podium in third.

The curtain closer was not the most entertaining race of all time but it will be remembered for its mixed emotions for the fans and goodbyes to an F1 legend.

So for the final time in 2018, here are your driver ratings for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

#10 Williams

Sergey Sirotkin

Sergey Sirotkin - 15th

Sunday might well and truly be Sergey Sirotkin's race in F1 for now.

The Russian found out last week that he had lost his Williams seat to Robert Kubica after the team announced the Polish racer would team up with George Russell.

Sadly for Sirotkin, he failed to put in a good race as he finished in last place before the five retired drivers.

What next for Sirotkin?

Driver's rating: 2/10

Lance Stroll - 13th

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was Lance Stroll's final race for Williams after being with the British team for two seasons.

Stroll will be testing with Force India this week in Abu Dhabi which will see the Canadian join the team for 2019.

He will be working alongside his father, Lawrence Stroll after he brought the team in the summer.

Stroll had one or two epic moments in Sunday's race when he climbed up to 14th position in the opening laps after starting at the back of the grid.

Driver's rating: 4/10

