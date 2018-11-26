×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Abu Dhabi GP: Driver Ratings - Worrying times for Bottas and more

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
152   //    26 Nov 2018, 23:59 IST

Gracias Alonso!
Gracias Alonso!

The 2018 Formula One season is done and dusted after 21 races which saw Lewis Hamilton retain the world championship.

2018 will be remembered for the battle of Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel where the German failed yet again to bring it home for Ferrari. The championship will also be remembered for the countless driver transfers and departures from the sport with Daniel Ricciardo being the highlight of leaving Red Bull for Renault.

Sunday was the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which the organisers celebrated their 10th year in F1 after the first race took centre stage in 2009.

Hamilton wrapped up a successful year with his 11th win of the season with Vettel trailing behind the Mercedes once more in second place and Max Verstappen completing the podium in third.

The curtain closer was not the most entertaining race of all time but it will be remembered for its mixed emotions for the fans and goodbyes to an F1 legend.

Throughout the season, Sportskeeda has provided you with driver ratings for all races and we hope you've enjoyed our rankings.

So for the final time in 2018, here are your driver ratings for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:


#10 Williams

Sergey Sirotkin
Sergey Sirotkin

Sergey Sirotkin - 15th

Sunday might well and truly be Sergey Sirotkin's race in F1 for now.

The Russian found out last week that he had lost his Williams seat to Robert Kubica after the team announced the Polish racer would team up with George Russell.

Sadly for Sirotkin, he failed to put in a good race as he finished in last place before the five retired drivers.

What next for Sirotkin?

Driver's rating: 2/10

Lance Stroll - 13th

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was Lance Stroll's final race for Williams after being with the British team for two seasons.

Stroll will be testing with Force India this week in Abu Dhabi which will see the Canadian join the team for 2019.

He will be working alongside his father, Lawrence Stroll after he brought the team in the summer.

Stroll had one or two epic moments in Sunday's race when he climbed up to 14th position in the opening laps after starting at the back of the grid.

Driver's rating: 4/10

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Abu Dhabi GP 2018 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 and Tennis Writer.
Abu Dhabi GP: Mercedes front line lock-out, Alonso's...
RELATED STORY
Abu Dhabi GP 2018: 5 talking points from qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from...
RELATED STORY
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - How to watch, Start time, TV...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 key takeaways from 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - 5 things you need to know
RELATED STORY
F1 final race: Best Twitter reactions from Abu Dhabi GP 2018
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 things yet to be settled in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Foes Hamilton and Vettel swap helmets
RELATED STORY
'Grateful' Hamilton on pole with record lap as Mercedes...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us