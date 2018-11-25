Abu Dhabi GP: Mercedes front line lock-out, Alonso's retirement dominate the final race of the season

Prasham Pratap FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 8 // 25 Nov 2018, 20:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Max Verstappen will battle it out for 3rd place in Driver's rankings at the Abu Dhabi GP

In the last race of the year in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes will start in the front row, for the 5th consecutive time at the venue. Hamilton took the pole with a track record of 1:34.794, followed by his teammate Bottas who crossed the line at 1:34.965. This is the 83rd career pole for Lewis and 11th in this season.

Having already laid their hands on the championship as well as the constructor's trophies, this last race of Abu Dhabi is very much like a dead rubber for team Mercedes. However, their driver, Valtteri Bottas is still in the running to finish 3rd in the driver's rankings. He is currently 4th with 237 points, 11 points behind his fellow countryman Kimi Raikkonen who drives a Ferrari. The 21-year-old Max Verstappen from Red Bull is also in the contention for the 3rd place. He is currently 5th, 3 points behind Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton took the pole at the Abu Dhabi GP

The grid, that will start the Yas Marina GP 2018, will have 2 Silver Arrows in the front row, followed by 2 Ferrari cars in the second, and 2 Red Bulls in the third. These are the 6 fastest cars in the competition and that has been the case for quite a few years now.

With the odds in Hamilton's favour, what remains to be seen is if it will be him or someone else who will cross the line first. There is also a possibility that Mercedes will allow Valtteri a win, ahead of Hamilton just to ensure a 3rd position for him in the driver's rankings. However, both Verstappen and Raikkonen will be eager to disallow the Silver Arrow to finish in that place.

Alonso at Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Final Practice.

Also in the limelight is Fernando Alonso. The Spanish racer, who made his debut in the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, is now hanging his boots after 17 seasons and 97 podiums. He has had 311 starts of which he finished 32 times before any other car.

In his 17 years in Formula 1, he has raced for teams like Mindardi, Renault, McLaren,and Ferrari. He is a veteran in Formula 1 and has enjoyed a fair amount of success in his 17 years. He went on to become the world champion 2 years in a row in 2005 and 2006, when he was with Renault.

This buzz about Alonso's retirement has taken the limelight away from Hamilton's success this year, to some extent. But looking at the contribution that Alonso has made to this sport, he deserves the send-off that he will be receiving from FIA, McLaren and all his dear fans across the globe.

However, Alonso did state in a press conference earlier this week that he might consider returning to the sport. For now, though, Formula 1 will bid adieu to one of the most famous names that stayed on the grid for 17 years.

The last race of the year 2018, which will be held on the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, promises to be a great race, and hopefully be the perfect end to another exciting season in Formula 1.