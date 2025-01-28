Alexandra Saint-Mleux responds to F1 star Carlos Sainz’s model girlfriend’s beautiful IG post in 4-emojis

Former Ferrari racer Carlos Sainz's model girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson recently posted a carousel of images from her trip to Rhone-Alpes, France. The post featured a video of her skiing, posing against the snow-clad mountains, a cosy stay, food, and multiple pictures of her clad in black-on-black outfits.

She captioned the post:

"back on the slopes ❄️"

Trending

In one of the pictures, the F1 racer's girlfriend is radiating sophisticated, chic fashion, donning a black dress paired with a trenchcoat of the same colour. In another one, she paired her black-on-black apparel with a black fur cap and high boots. Additionally, Rebecca sported black overalls paired with a black beanie and Christian Dior ski goggles in her photos against the snow.

While netizens showered a lot of love on Rebecca's photos, Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, dropped a four-emoji comment featuring the heart-eye smiley, appreciating the beauty of the Williams Racing driver's girlfriend. Rebecca reciprocated the love on Alexandra's comment with a kiss-face emoji.

Alexandra Saint-Mleux's comment on Rebecca's photos (Image via Instagram/ @iamrebeccad)

Rebecca's boyfriend Carlos Sainz and Alexandra Saint-Mleux's partner Charles Leclerc were teammates at Ferrari for four years and shared a good relationship off the track. Their media appearances often garnered a lot of attention, and Alexandra's comment on Rebecca Donaldson's picture shows that they share an amicable bond just like their partners do with one another.

However, Sainz and Leclerc do not share the same team anymore, given Sainz signed a two-year deal with UK-based Williams Racing; Notably, Lewis Hamilton will be joining Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

"Thank you for all the great moments we’ve shared along the way": Carlos Sainz mentioned Charles Leclerc in Ferrari parting note

After racing for Ferrari for four years, Carlos Sainz was replaced by Lewis Hamilton and made the switch to Williams Racing for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Embracing the switch without showcasing any bitter feelings, the F1 ace told DAZN Spain:

"I leave with good results and a good relationship with Fred [Vasseur] and Charles. We were a good team, we won races and achieved podiums together."

On December 31, 2024, Sainz posted a carousel of images featuring him and Charles Leclerc as a parting note for his teammate. In his heartfelt caption, the four-time Grands Prix winner stated:

"It’s been an amazing four years fighting together for Ferrari, @charles_leclerc. Thank you for all the great moments we’ve shared along the way. Wishing you nothing but the best for next year and beyond!"

Reciprocating Sainz's post, Leclerc also posted photos with his former teammate and showcased a specially designed helmet for the Williams Racing driver featuring the words "Muchas Gracias Carlos". Leclerc's caption mentioned:

"Special helmet for a special teammate ❤️ Thanks for these 4 years together. Let’s push to the max for that last weekend together."

In an appearance on F1's Beyond The Grid podcast in December 2024, Sainz recalled becoming emotional on the Australian Grand Prix podium in the presence of his manager, father, and girlfriend, following the news of Lewis Hamilton replacing him at Ferrari.

The Williams Racing driver called life a "roller coaster" at the 15:05 mark and commented on his departure from Ferrari by saying:

"I was hurt because I didn’t expect it. I wasn’t prepared for that kind of news. I was a bit in a shock for a while." (15:30)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback