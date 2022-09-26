All the women Daniel Ricciardo has (or is rumored to have) dated

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most celebrated drivers in the Formula 1 world. The Australian is widely known for his easy personality, fun demeanor, and driving skills. Throughout the years, he has risen through the many ranks of the sport to become an accomplished athlete.

Besides being talented, Ricciardo is also a very sought-after driver on the grid. He currently has one of the biggest driver fan bases in the world and is undoubtedly a fan favorite. The driver's candid and genuine manner is also a win-win with his fans, who find him very charming.

The 33-year-old is also widely regarded as one of the best-looking faces on the current grid. A mix of looks, talent, stardom, and charm was bound to make Ricciardo very desirable. Hence, it's no surprise that the Aussie also has a rich dating history with several women. So let's find out about all the wonderful women he has dated, or has been rumored to date, until now.

#1 Jemma Boskovic had a long-term relationship with Daniel Ricciardo

Jemma Boskovic is an Australian and currently works as an entrepreneur. She was linked to Daniel Ricciardo for a very long time given they started dating each other in high school (Year 12).

Very little is known about their relationship, with no clarity as to why the two broke up in 2016. The duo, however, have dated for a long while, with Boskovic often spotted in the paddock. They even moved to Monaco, where they lived together for some time.

As of now, however, the two seem to have moved on. Last year, Boskovic even confirmed her new relationship with Supercars Championship star Andre Heimgartner as she said:

"We met through a mutual friend in New Zealand and have been together two or three months."

#2 Annemarie Horbass and Ricciardo's Red Bull romance

Post his breakup with Boskovic, Daniel Ricciardo was linked with a Red Bull colleague in 2018. Annemarie Horbass, a German, reportedly worked with an event management company (Eventureline) that had ties to Red Bull. She was spotted working in the garages during Grand Prix events.

She and Ricciardo were seen together in the paddocks as they celebrated his 2018 F1 Monaco GP victory. They were also spotted sitting next to each other on a luxury yacht, after spending Sunday night together at a nightclub.

One of Ricciardo's Red Bull colleagues, though, did reveal that the relationship was “Nothing too serious just yet”. Back then, Horbass was the only female to be linked to the Aussie in a very long time.

#3 Ricciardo's rumored ties with the famous Jessica Gomes

Jessica Gomes is a Sydney native who was born to parents of different ethnicities. The 37-year-old has since then established a prolific career for herself in the modeling industry. She catapulted herself to fame after famously featuring in the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated for eight years in a row.

Date Minnesota @dateminnesota Jessica Gomes is reportedly dating F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo - Daily Mail: Jessica Gomes is reportedly dating F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo Daily Mail Model Jessica Gomes, 32, is 'discreetly seeing' Australian Formula One driver, Daniel Ricciardo, 29,… dlvr.it/QtB4Bw Jessica Gomes is reportedly dating F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo - Daily Mail: Jessica Gomes is reportedly dating F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo Daily Mail Model Jessica Gomes, 32, is 'discreetly seeing' Australian Formula One driver, Daniel Ricciardo, 29,… dlvr.it/QtB4Bw https://t.co/Rdwc4oCjht

The model has also walked for the likes of Vogue and Victoria's Secret shows. She is undoubtedly one of the most famous names in the industry. Hence, Ricciardo and she expectedly tried to keep the romance under wraps, but it was out.

Reportedly, they started seeing each other back in December of 2018. The news was widespread to the point that Daniel Ricciardo even addressed the rumors himself. The Aussie, however, denied dating the model.

#4 Ricciardo's announcement of Heidi Berger romance

Heidi Berger is the daughter of the famous McLaren and Ferrari F1 driver, Gerhard Berger. Her father was a 10-time race winner, making Daniel Ricciardo a fan of his driving.

The 25-year-old, on the other hand, is a model herself and is of Austrian/Portuguese descent. She was first linked to Ricciardo in 2021. Back then, there were no posts or stories to confirm that the two were in a relationship.

In August 2022, however, Ricciardo went "Instagram-official" with the aspiring actress. Now, he has, in an interview with Fitzy&Wippa also confessed:

"Yeah mate, I'm in love. I've got a good thing going on, so yeah, I've got a good balance in life right now."

Fans are happy to know that despite career adversities, Daniel Ricciardo is doing fine. The fraternity wishes nothing but the best for the Perth-based driver.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

