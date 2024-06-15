Alpine sees 5x world champion's son as an option to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has revealed that the son of five-time world champion and motorsports legend Mick Doohan is an option for the team in 2025. Jack Doohan, son of the motorsports legend, is an impressive youngster who has been part of the French team's driving academy for a while. He competed in F2 last season and finished third in the championship.

Alpine will be parting ways with current driver Esteban Ocon after a partnership that lasted 5 years. There is, however, a lack of clarity over where Ocon will go next in 2025. At the same time, it is hard to predict what the French team is going to do. Jack Doohan has been the youngster that's often the one that the team has earmarked for the future.

The Australian has been with the team for a while and also took part in the Canadian GP FP1 (which eventually was washed out). With options like Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher also in the discussion, Alpine is yet to make a call on what it does in the future.

Talking to Sky F1, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin was questioned about the prospects who could take Esteban Ocon's spot. Talking about the options, Famin said that Jack Doohan was certainly on the list and someone that the team is thinking long and hard about. He said,

"I think he's an option, for sure. Jack is an option. We are preparing him. He was testing in [Austria] not long time ago and yeah, he has a quite heavy testing program - and we're happy with that. Let's see how he develops. He is one possibility among others, but he's one possibility for sure."

Alpine wants professionalism from drivers

Bruno Famin was questioned about what he was looking for in the next driver he signs for the team. The partnership between Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon was fractious and not the best in terms even though the two drivers did bring good results.

Famin felt that the first thing Alpine would want is professionalism from the drivers, and the relationship between them could come later. He said,

"I think the relationship doesn't matter. The professionalism matters. We need professional drivers. They need to work together. It's part of the job to be able to work with his team-mate to get the best for the team."

At this stage, it does appear that the replacement for Ocon might be Jack Doohan. The Australian was impressive in his junior career and has been a constant presence.