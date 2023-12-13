In a major blow to Alpine, the team's MotoGP star signing Davide Brivio is set to leave the team. Brivio joined the team three years ago on the back of a successful stint with Suzuki in MotoGP. At the French team, he was the Director of Racing Expansion Projects, handling the young driver academy.

Davide Brivio is a massive name in MotoGP and has been considered instrumental in the success of multiple teams. He's achieved a lot of success especially when it comes to building teams from scratch and taking them to the championship. He did that with Yamaha in MotoGP and most recently took Joan Mir to the championship in a Suzuki.

The news does not come as a surprise as Brivio has been more or less sidelined within the team for the last three years. Someone who has such experience and potential to provide great results has not been used in a leadership position.

In the team's press release, Brivio termed the stint as a proud chapter of his career and said:

"It has been a proud chapter in my motorsport career to be involved in Formula 1 with Alpine. I would like to thank Alpine for the opportunity to experience Formula 1 which was my desire and also for the chance to pass on some of my experience in motorsport onto its young drivers in the Alpine Academy."

He added:

"I wish the team and the Academy the best in the future and I’m sure we will see many young drivers go on to achieve fantastic things in their careers. To play a small part in some of that success will certainly be something I will cherish. I am grateful to the team for accommodating my wish to pursue other opportunities which may (and I hope that they will) arise in the future.”

Alpine boss thanks Brivio for his stint with the team

Alpine chief Bruno Famin thanked Davide Brivio for his stint with the team's academy that saw quite a few impressive talents make their way through the ranks, including Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan to name a few.

He said as quoted in the release:

"Firstly, we would like to thank Davide for his hard work and commitment over the last three seasons. His experience in motorsports has been extremely valuable, especially in the development and progression of the Alpine Academy."

Famin added:

"Davide’s wish is to leave Alpine to pursue other opportunities and we have accepted his desire by mutually agreeing to part ways. We extend our best wishes to him in his next chapter of an already impressive career in motorsports.”

Davide Brivio is expected to return to MotoGP next season as rumors of him joining Honda gain momentum. In F1, one has to question what the French team is is even doing right now.

With so many high-profile members leaving the unit after what could be only defined as a disappointing stint, one might need to ask what is the future of this brand that Renault seems so intent on building.