"As a person, I don't know him": When Sebastian Vettel opened up on his relationship with Fernando Alonso

In 2022, Sebastian Vettel reflected on his relationship with fellow world champion Fernando Alonso, claiming that the pair never connected on a personal level. But the German driver praised Alonso's talent and determination in F1.

Vettel retired from F1 in 2022. After this, the four-time world champion reflected on his career and rivalries while speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast in December 2022.

Speaking about Alonso, whom he defeated in a straight fight for the title in 2010 and 2012, Vettel mentioned his admiration for the Spaniard on-track. Vettel also showed appreciation for Alonso's passion for motorsport.

But the former Red Bull man clarified that he and Alonso never developed a personal relationship off the track.

"As a person, though, I don't know him, really. I wouldn't say we don't get along, I think we respect each other. But it's just never happened that we really got to know each other, spend time [together] or talk much outside racing," said Vettel [via RacingNews356].

Vettel decided to join the newly reorganized Aston Martin team after his time at Ferrari ended in 2021. The former world champion stayed at the British team until his retirement in 2022.

After Vettel retired, Alonso ended up replacing him at Aston Martin. Alonso ended up finishing on eight podiums amid the team's surge during the season, as Aston Martin looked to be the second quickest team behind Red Bull in the initial stages of the year.

Alonso ended up finishing fourth in the drivers' championship in 2023, his highest finish since finishing second with Ferrari in 2013.

Sebastian Vettel also ranked Fernando Alonso as one of his toughest opponents in F1

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso at the 2013 Abu Dhabi GP - Source: Getty

Sebastian Vettel branded Fernando Alonso as one of the toughest competitors he had ever come across in F1, while speaking in 2022. Vettel also shared that he respected Alonso for his clean wheel-to-wheel racing history.

Speaking on the aforementioned podcast in 2022, Vettel shared more than a few kind words for the 43-year-old.

"I think he's a great competitor, probably one of the most difficult I've ever had, because he's just always there and never backs off, but also very respectful when it comes to wheel-to-wheel racing, [which] I've enjoyed so much," said Sebastian Vettel.

Since Vettel's retirement, many have speculated a return to F1. But the former world champion recently clarified that he will not return to the grid as a driver. But a move to the paddock is still possible.

Vettel has confirmed having held talks with Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko about replacing him in the role. Vettel, who is one of only two Red Bull world champions in F1, is reportedly seen as a perfect successor to Marko, who is now 82.

