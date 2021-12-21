Audi reportedly set to confirm F1 entry early next year

Audi has reportedly advised the FIA that they intend to confirm their plans for a future F1 entry in early 2022. The German manufacturer is one of several Volkswagen Group brands that have shown interest in entering F1 following the introduction of a budget cap earlier this year.

Following Honda’s exit at the end of the 2021 season, F1 is actively searching for more power unit manufacturers to join Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault in the sport. Meanwhile, Red Bull are taking over Honda engines from the 2022 season and are preparing to manufacture their own power unit as part of new technical regulations, expected to come into force from 2026.

In a letter sent to former FIA president Jean Todt and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, the chairman of Audi’s board, Markus Duesmann, and a member of Audi’s Development board, Oliver Hoffmann, have reportedly indicated that they are satisfied with the FIA’s progress with the new power unit's technical regulations. The new development was originally reported by RaceFans.

Interestingly, in their letter to the FIA, Audi has reportedly congratulated the motorsports authority for their handling of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in a subtle dig at German rivals Mercedes.

On December 15, the World Motorsport Council approved the final draft of regulations for the 2026 power units. The new regulations retain the current generation of 1.6 liter V6 Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs) while simplifying and increasing the capacity of energy recovery systems.

The current generation power units recover energy using the Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic (MGU-K) that recovers energy from braking and Motor Generator Unit - Heat (MGU-H) that recovers energy from excess heat produced by the engine. The new regulations get rid of the MGU-H, which increases the scope of the MGU-K in the power units.

Manufacturers had earlier petitioned the FIA seeking simpler and more cost-effective technical regulations governing engine development for 2026. The current generation F1 engines are often criticized for their lack of real-world relevance and cost, despite being the most efficient ICE-based power units ever developed, with over 52% thermal efficiency, as compared to about 20% for the average driver's car.

The new simplified technical regulations save manufacturers the cost of developing the complicated MGU-H that has little to no real-world application, while focusing on the MGU-K, which is similar to technology already being used in electric and hybrid powertrains around the world. It marks a small but significant step towards making F1 greener.

