"Barcelona is the turning point": Ferrari's major upgrade will make an appearance in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Italian F1 journalist Roberto Chinchero feels that the 2023 F1 Spanish GP could be a turning point for Ferrari in terms of properly testing their new upgrades. As the season progresses, teams are set to introduce their first set of new upgrades. These upgrades could start to shake up the pecking order as teams try to push forward and overtake their rivals.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Chinchero stated that the Italian team could have a new aerodynamic upgrade package at Imola, but emphasized that the race in Barcelona could be a turning point in testing the upgrades.

"I think there is something in the new aerodynamic, but the big part will be in Barcelona," Chinchero said. "I think Barcelona is the key point, the turning point, and I think that it's better because Imola of course, the forecast will not help. If it's raining, it's not helping. If you want to judge how good is the new update at the same time, there is a different qualifying system. So I think Barcelona would be the turning point."

Prior to the 2023 F1 season, teams and drivers used to go to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for their pre-season testing. The track is well-suited for testing new cars and parts. Hence, Ferrari will be able to properly gauge the new upgrades at the venue.

The F1 Nation podcast was recorded before F1, the FIA, and heads of the Emilia-Romagna region decided to cancel the Grand Prix due to adverse weather conditions and flooding. Teams will now shift their focus to the historic Monaco Grand Prix on May 28.

Charles Leclerc on why driving for Ferrari is 'special'

Despite encountering several issues with Ferrari, Charles Leclerc is still committed to the Italian team and is determined to win more races and championships with them.

In an interview with The Athletic, Leclerc explained how he is emotionally connected to the Prancing Horse and feels the special passion that runs through the team.

"That is also a part of why Ferrari is so special," he said. "There is the passion to it that I don’t think any other team has. It is more difficult to manage the difficult situations, because you’ve got more emotions to it. But at the end, it’s Ferrari. I wouldn’t change it."

Leclerc is currently seventh in the drivers' championship table, two places behind his teammate Carlos Sainz.

