"Because maybe you're not driving them anymore": When F1 legend Eddie Jordan trolled Martin Brundle

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan once trolled pundit and former driver Martin Brundle while giving an answer to him on the grid. The King's Lynn-born native started racing in the junior categories and made his foray into Formula 3 racing for Eddie Jordan's team in the early 80s.

Brundle had a respectable career in the sport in the 80s and 90s, racing for teams like Brabham, McLaren, and Benetton, before moving into commentary alongside the late Murray Walker in the late 90s.

During one of his interviews on the grid ahead of the race, Martin Brundle cheekily asked his former team boss Eddie Jordan:

"Why are your cars so fast this weekend?"

Jordan, without missing a beat, responded by stating:

"Because Martin maybe you're not driving them anymore."

Eddie Jordan made his foray into F1 in 1991 when he founded Jordan Grand Prix, and gave chances to several drivers in the sport such as Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, and Ralf Schumacher amongst several others. The Irishman's team was sold to Midland Group in 2005 and was renamed to Midland F1 Racing.

He passed away on March 20, 2025, aged 76, ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix after a year-long battle with prostate and bladder cancer that had spread to his spine and other parts of his body.

Martin Brundle pays an emotional tribute to Eddie Jordan

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle stated that he was "sad" that Eddie Jordan passed away from his illness and believed that the latter gave opportunities to several reputed drivers in his team.

While expressing his sorrow over Jordan's passing, the Sky Sports pundit said (via Mirror):

"I'm really sad to hear that Eddie has succumbed to his illness. He's not been feeling well for quite a while now, but it has taken him relatively quickly. He was such a character and we will miss him a lot. I first raced for Eddie in Formula 3 in 1983 when we hardly had a pound between us. There are so many drivers in this paddock and formerly on the grid in Formula 1 who need to thank him, the likes of Eddie Irvine, Jean Alesi - many of us who Eddie gave a chance in junior racing and in promoting us like crazy to get us Formula 1 seats."

The 65-year-old further added:

"I was lucky enough to drive for him in Formula 1 itself with the Jordan team, to close the circle, just like many other drivers like Damon Hill, Ralf Schumacher, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Giancarlo Fisichella, and many other drivers who were given a chance because of Eddie's entrepreneurial spirit and his racer's mentality."

In the 2010s, Eddie Jordan and Martin Brundle were pundits on BBC and Sky Sports respectively and became two of the most respectable experts in their domains.

