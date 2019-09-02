Belgian GP 2019: 5 Talking Points from the race

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

The 2019 Belgian Grand Prix was among the most thrilling races of the season whilst also being one of the most emotionally charged episodes in recent Grand Prix racing history.

At the backdrop of the demise of young French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert, an incredible racing talent, Ferrari finally ended their misery of having not won a single race in the ongoing season in 12 successive attempts before arriving at Belgium.

And could it have come in a better fashion with one of Hubert's closest mates- Charles Leclerc- putting Ferrari right on top, at a venue where Vettel last won a Grand Prix back in 2018?

But what were the other talking points from a bittersweet Ferrari-dominated race weekend? Let's find out!

#5 Alex Albon delivers for Red Bull in his maiden race for the team

Grand Prix of Belgium- where Alex Albon finished P5

You ought to label an effort as 'incredible' when a driver begins from the rear-end of the grid and still ends up on fifth upon the completion of the checkered flag.

And so Alex Albon, among the real finds of Formula 1 racing delivered in his maiden effort for the celebrated Milton Keynes-based outfit as he collected 10 solid points at Spa-Francorchamps.

Beginning his race from the twentieth grid spot owing to a last-minute engine upgrade, Alex Albon drove like a champion and ended up fifth on the grid upon the completion of the 44 laps.

In so doing, he made incredible overtaking moves on the likes of Lando Norris, Kimi Raikkonen, both the Williams drivers (Kubica and Russell) and the Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat.

Making most of the brisk corner speed of the Red Bull, Albon was the only Red Bull driver running in contention for points ever since the team lost Max Verstappen in an opening lap fiasco, seconds from the start.

