"Boring" F1 Monaco GP should not be on the calendar

The 2024 F1 Monaco GP was one of the four major motorsport events this weekend. We had the MotoGP race in Barcelona, the Formula E event, and, of course, the Indy 500.

It's safe to say that amongst all of them, the F1 Monaco GP was probably the race that least likely brought more fans to the sport. It was also probably the only race where we basically had a competition of 'who could drive slower'.

This was a race weekend that should put a nail in the coffin of the F1 Monaco GP, at least in its current shape and form. The motorsport that garners the most viewers in the world cannot have an event where even the drivers that are a part of it call it 'boring'.

The F1 Monaco GP cannot be even called a race

Looking back, can we even call the F1 Monaco GP 'a race'? No driver could do anything when it comes to making up places. Neither could anyone do anything when it came to pushing the driver in front to make a mistake. The unfortunate reality of F1 at Monaco has been stated far too many times.

The cars are massive now and if a driver opts to put his car in the middle of the road, you can forget getting even the slightest of opportunities to overtake. There's no scope or opportunity for a driver to pull off an overtake and there's no scope to do anything but drive your car around the track for 90 minutes.

Arguably one of the biggest examples was Max Verstappen pitting for fresh tires, driving at a pace of almost four seconds a lap faster only to reach a roadblock in George Russell and get stuck.

That's what the F1 Monaco GP is these days, and at some point, you have to question how it is even a challenge anymore after the places are set on Saturday.

The divergence in the product was a poor look

It's a poor look when F1 drivers are just joking after the race that it was 'boring'. This was the comment that Max Verstappen, George Russell, and other drivers made. Frankly, they were justified in their claims because this was just poor all around.

You compare that with the MotoGP race weekend where there was an intense battle for the win, or the last lap thriller in the Indy 500, or the ever-interesting Formula E weekend, and you see how poor the Monaco GP looks compared to them.

There was nothing to keep the fans engaged and sure, Charles Leclerc supporters were happy that he won, but was it the most challenging race of his career? Probably not.

In a quote often used by Liberty, the day of the race is to broadcast and earn new fans, and the day after is marketing the product. What does Monaco GP give on a Sunday that can be marketed? The top 10 drivers finished in the positions they started, and that's never going to make anyone happy. Especially if you're not a hardcore F1 fan already.

Either drop the race or change something

It might be time to discuss the future of the Monaco GP. The past weekend was an utter abomination and in the current regulations of F1, we just can't have events like these because they will turn the fans away.

Either FOM needs to sit down and have a discussion on changing the format in some way, or they need to bring in something more exciting when it comes to Monaco. The past race weekend was a poor advertisement for F1, and something needs to change.