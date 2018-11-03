×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bottas partnership my greatest ever: Hamilton

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
News
8   //    03 Nov 2018, 21:36 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

Lewis Hamilton won his fifth world title at Mexico last weekend, etching his name into the record books as only the third man to win five titles in the history of the sport, and he has now called teammate Valtteri Bottas the 'greatest partner ever.'

“This year definitely there have been times when he has been fundamental in us winning races," said Lewis Hamilton. "It’s the greatest partnership in terms of respect and teamwork from drivers that I’m sure has ever existed in Formula 1 probably."

Bottas, who had a run of terrible luck at the start of the season, played the part of a 'wingman' to perfection, helping Lewis Hamilton immensely in his quest to win the title, and the Brit acknowledged it properly.

“We have such a huge respect for each other. I see how hard he works, he sees how hard I work. We don’t play games in between to try to throw off the [other] guy. In actual fact, we work together. There are times where I’ve figured something out in my set-up and I’ll tell [Valtteri], and there are times that I can talk to him and be open."

"I’m very, very grateful to him as a team-mate and for the help that he has given me in achieving this incredible dream. So a big, big thank you to him."

However, there were some controversial moments too during the 'greatest ever' partnership. The most unfair of them all was the incident in Russia. Bottas qualified on pole, led most of the race but was asked to move over for Hamilton.

It was the latest in several decisions like these, with Bottas also instructed to not attack Lewis Hamilton when the latter was leading the German GP. He also held Kimi Raikkonen up at Monza, allowing his teammate to catch up and eventually pass the fellow Finn.

Bottas has been a terrific driver, and will look to be in contention for the championship himself next season, provided his luck decides to stay with him.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Russian GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Top 20 Greatest F1 Racers F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
Did Russia ever belong to Hamilton?
RELATED STORY
Hamilton benefits from team orders to win Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Sochi track should be in reverse: Hamilton
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Talking points from qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1: Vettel more aggressive than Hamilton with Russian GP...
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying
RELATED STORY
Hamilton lashes out at FIA completely for unfair treatment
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 talking points from the 2018 Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
5 Race Predictions for Sochi, the 2018 Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Russian GP
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us