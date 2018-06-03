Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: Britain's Got Talent 

There seems to be a wealth of British talent coming through the junior formula ranks, so who are they?

Rahul Sharan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 16:53 IST
36

Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Britain isn't called the home of motor racing for no reason. Over the years the island has produced a wealth of racing talent with the likes of Jim Clarke, Sir Jackie Stewart, James Hunt, Nigel Mansell and Lewis Hamilton to name a few all winning world championships.

Whether this is due to the ultra competitive karting grids or the fact that Britain is home to a legion of racing teams competing in Formula 1 and other championships remains anyone's guess, however given the fact that British drivers have always been a feature in Formula One, this season sees Lewis Hamilton being the sole driver on the grid to fly the Union Jack.

The most successful British driver of all time, with four world titles, 64 wins and a record 74 pole positions, Hamilton is one of the sport's all-time greats. Michael Schumacher's dominance of the sport in the early 00's paved the way for a wave of German drivers to make their way into the sport, with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg going on to win World Championships.

Similarly Britain is on the brink of seeing some truly remarkable talent make their way on to the grid in the next few years. Most of the drivers on the list have an existing link to a current Formula One team. Whether they can make it all the way or not remains to be seen but expect a few of them to make a serious name for themselves based on what they have accomplished so far.





Page 1 of 7 Next
FIA Mclaren-Renault F1 Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher
