Top 3 F1 drivers to look out for at 2022 British GP

The famous British GP returns this weekend. It's a race that excites both fans and drivers alike. The race has a rich heritage, with England being considered by many as the home of F1. This weekend, we have quite a few drivers on the grid who will be hoping to make an impression in their home race.

It's still an interesting battle near the top of the drivers' log as of late. While Max Verstappen has a healthy lead over teammate Sergio Perez who's in second place, Perez will be looking to defend his position against Charl Leclerc. Though Leclerc is only three points behind Perez, he might have other worries than the battle for second. His reliability issues have been a great burden throughout the season and more issues at the British GP could potentially see him lose the third spot to George Russell.

With the exciting storyline atop the log, in this piece, we'll be looking at three drivers who you should look out for at the 2022 British GP

#3 Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is quietly in good form heading into the British GP. The Alpine driver has thirty-nine points, which is more than his experienced teammate, Fernando Alonso. Ocon is especially quiet behind Alonso, who has received most of the attention recently for his incredible qualifying performance in Canada.

Nonetheless, Ocon has started four British GPs, scoring points in every single race with his best finish being sixth place. With Alpine's newfound pace, the Frenchman will fancy his chances of continuing his points scoring streak at Silverstone.

#2 Lando Norris

Lando Norris is currently one of the most talented young drivers on the Formula 1 grid. He has shown strong form this season despite having to drive an underperforming McLaren. The Briton has already been on the podium once this season and has finished ahead of his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, on every occasion before the Azerbajian GP.

The youngster will be one of many drivers looking to impress in front of a bumper home crowd and he will certainly be one to look out for.

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes have had major problems this season and have not looked like their usual selves. The car is suffering heavily from porpoising and is far off the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari.

However, Lewis Hamilton is a recognised driver at the Silverstone GP. Despite the team's troubles, there are positives: Mercedes looked slightly improved in Canada and we've seen glimpses of performance in Spain.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will have a further point to prove after he managed to get back on the podium in Montreal. Naturally, there would be no better place to do it again than at a track where he has eight wins and is backed by the British crowd.

