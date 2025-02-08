"Can you w**k yet?": When Lando Norris joked with Lance Stroll on his return from injury

Lando Norris made fun of Lance Stroll while checking up on his wrist injury ahead of the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. His joke left everyone in splits and Stroll embarrassed as he avoided the question.

In 2023, Stroll went through a traumatic experience as he crashed his bike while training in Spain. He sustained fractures in his left wrist, left hand, and right toe. He also had a bone displaced in his right wrist. 48 hours after the accident, he went through surgery, with doctors ruling out his participation in the opening races of the 2023 F1 season.

While the Canadian missed the preseason testing, he was declared fit for the opening race in Bahrain. He showed considerable grit and determination finishing P6 despite significant pain in his operated wrist and hand. In an episode of Netflix's "Drive to Survive" series released in 2024, Norris approaches Stroll to check up on his health and passes a humorous comment.

"How are you?" Lando Norris asked. [01:09]

"Getting there."

"Can you w**k yet?"

Carlos Sainz interrupted the conversation:

"He can drive F1, I guess he can w**k."

"I save all my energy for the car," Lance Stroll said.

In 2023, Aston Martin had a positive season, finishing P5 in the constructors standings with 280 points. Stroll, however, was ranked P10 with 74 points. Meanwhile, Norris finished P6 with 205 points with McLaren finding a place at P4 in the constructors championship.

The Drive to Survive series is renewed for its seventh season. The brand-new edition will cover events that unfolded during the 2024 F1 season. It will stream on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

Lando Norris reflects on his first win in F1

Lando Norris at the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

The 2024 F1 season was transformative for Lando Norris as he finished P2 in the championship race, 63 points behind four-time champion Max Verstappen. Moreover, his victory in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helped McLaren win its first constructors title in 28 years.

However, the British driver achieved a personal milestone by winning his maiden race in Miami before Abu Dhabi. Looking back at the glory, Norris told BBC News (via Sportsrush.com):

“In some ways, a lot has changed, but also nothing’s changed. I think it’s more just personally for myself, knowing I’ve been able to do what I got to do to win a race. And it just allows you to click that little bit more and just give yourself a little bit more confidence every weekend.”

After Miami, Norris won three more races in the Netherlands, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi to cap off his career-best season.

