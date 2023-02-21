Carlos Sainz confident of a good relationship with Fred Vasseur despite the Ferrari boss' previous association with Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz stated that he was quietly confident that his relationship with new Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur would not be affected by the Frenchman's previous association with teammate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc and Vasseur had previously worked together during their stint at Sauber in 2018 during Monegasque's debut season in the sport. Many F1 fans are expecting the former Alfa Romeo boss to favor Leclerc over Sainz as the No.1 driver within the team in the 2023 season.

According to Crash.net, Carlos Sainz spoke about his relationship with Vasseur since the Frenchman joined the Italian team in late 2022. He said:

“No, not at all. I have always got on with my F1 bosses. I have the confidence that when Fred sees my capabilities - my speed, and talent - he will respect that. We will get on well. If he has a good relationship with Charles? That will help him influence the team.”

Vasseur was unfazed by the situation and mentioned that both trust each other and are expecting to have a good working relationship, adding:

“I didn’t need to. Carlos trusts me, I trust Carlos. I tried to get him at Renault and Sauber, but he didn’t want to come to me! So I have come to him! The mood is perfect, and we have mutual trust.”

“Since I have been at Ferrari, the expectation is to win"- Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz stated that he joined Ferrari in 2021, and the expectation is to win races and championships. In 2022, he was able to register his maiden and pole at Silverstone but could not challenge for the title like his teammate.

“Since I have been at Ferrari, the expectation is to win. When you represent Ferrari you must represent those values. Everyone wants to be a world champion. For me, focusing on the short-term - what can we do to become a better race team? We know the three or four points,"

Speaking to GPFans, Carlos Sainz revealed that he learned a lot from the previous season as he was driving in front and was hopeful that he wouldn't repeat the same mistakes.

"I learned a lot last year fighting on the front lines. It's different from fighting in the middle of the pack. The level of attack is different, as well as the level of management, the way you win a race, how you get pole position... These are things I don't have,"

It would be interesting to see if the Spaniard can mount a serious title challenge in the 2023 season.

