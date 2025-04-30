“Cars are gonna look epic”: Fans react as Ferrari unveils Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s Miami look

Ferrari unveils Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's look for the Miami Grand Prix, being the latest team to unveil their livery. Formula 1 moves to Miami for the next race on the calendar. Several cars will feature new looks and liveries over the weekend.

The Stake F1 team was the first to unveil their special liveries and driver suits for the weekend. Ferrari completes one-year partnership with HP over the weekend in Miami.

"In celebration the two SF-25s will take to the track with a special livery revealed this afternoon in Miami by drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, along with Team Principal Fred Vasseur who unveiled a banner on which fans have left messages as part of an HP 'Messages of Forza' initiative to mark the first year of its partnership with the Scuderia." Quoted by Ferrari on their website

Here are some of the fan reactions to this news:

"This is stunning! Just hope Lewis Hamilton can be stunning and rise again!" one fan wrote

"The team overalls looks hella clean. White and Blue really suits Ferrari ngl," another fan wrote

The special livery was not appreciated by everyone, and fans also expressed some negative views on the same:

"Very interesting choice of colours for Ferrari. It looks great but think I prefer the iconic red," one fan wrote

"I mean they could go purple... They still won't win a race," one fan wrote

"Wish Ferrari had invested so much time and efforts into making a competitive car," one fan wrote

Lewis Hamilton's style may be damaging his Ferrari form, highlights Alex Brundle

Lewis Hamilton's transition to Ferrari has proven to be challenging for the 40-year-old driver. Commentator Alex Brundle has identified an issue with Hamilton's braking style in high-speed corners that hampers his performance in Ferrari's SF-25 car.

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Hamilton is still adapting to the characteristics of the Ferrari car, and his braking technique continues to affect his performance negatively. Leclerc, who is used to the Ferrari car, thus outperforms his teammate regularly.

"He has talked about moving the car towards him. And he’s talked about moving himself towards the car, I look at the data from Lewis every weekend. The trait is the same. He goes into high-speed corners and hits a little bit more brake pressure than Charles Leclerc. That difference, however minor it may seem, has significant consequences in a car like the SF-25," Alex Brundle explained on the F1 Nation podcast

Lewis Hamilton faces a critical point in his career and would have to recalibrate his driving style according to the SF-25's characteristics; otherwise, Hamilton and Ferrari's dream partnership may disappoint fans from both ends.

