Charles Leclerc: 10 most expensive things owned by the F1 driver

Charles Leclerc is one of the best drivers on the current F1 grid and has impressed everyone with his rapid speed and consistency. The Monagasque native is the poster boy of the iconic Ferrari F1 team and enjoys mass hysteria from the Tifosi every weekend.

Given his skills behind the wheel, Leclerc is also one of the highest-paid drivers on the grid only behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The 26-year-old has amassed a net worth of around $50 million and gotten a few expensive things from it.

Below is the list of 10 expensive things that Charles Leclerc owns.

#1 Charles Leclerc's Bugatti Chiron

The young Ferrari driver is a proud owner of the iconic Bugatti Chiron, priced around a whopping $3 million. The supercar is one of the fastest in the world with a W16, quad-turbocharged engine, pushing nearly 1500bhp horsepower.

Coincidentally, it is named after Louis Chiron, who was the only Monagasque driver before Leclerc in the world of motorsports.

#2 Rolls Royce Wraith

One of the most luxurious four-wheelers in the world, the Rolls Royce Wraith boasts a pre-historic 6.6-liter V12 that makes over 620 bhp and is priced around $344k. The grand coupe is a joy to drive for any motorhead and would look stunning in the streets of the Principality.

#3 Ferrari 488 Pista

Given Leclerc is a Ferrari driver, it would be surprising if he didn't own a collection of supercars from the Prancing Horses. He is often spotted in his Pista 488 Spider in his home in Monaco during his public outings.

The 488 Spider has a 3.9-litre V8 engine, which has been twin-turbocharged to extract 710 horsepower and is priced around $1 million.

#4 Ferrari Roma

Leclerc is often spotted driving the Ferrari Roma while coming to the F1 paddock during race weekends from his hotel. The supercar has an engine that reaches 620 cv at 7500 rpm and is coupled with the new 8-speed DCT gearbox and is priced at around $250k.

#5 Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta

The limited edition 812 is one of the sought-after Ferraris in the market and costs around $780k. Charles Leclerc owns one of only 599 units in the world.

The supercar has a V12 engine and deploys 830 cv of maximum power with 6496 ccs of overall displacement.

#6 Ferrari SF-90

The Ferrari SF-90 F1 car has a special place in the heart of the Monogasque driver, as it was the first F1 car that he raced for the Italian team and also won two races in Spa and Monza in 2019.

The Scuderia Ferrari F1 team gifted him the car that he holds in his garage in his Monaco home.

#7 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

The final Ferrari in Charles Leclerc's collection is the GTC4 Lusso which is priced at around $300,000. The four-seater full-sized GT grand supercar featured an aspirated V12 but was replaced by a twin-turbo V8 engine with a top speed of 208 mph.

#8 Richard Mille RM67-02

The Richard Mille RM67-02 is one of the best sports watches in the world and is specially customized for Leclerc with a red strap to signify the colors of Monaco.

The skeleton chronograph watch is one of the most sought-after in the world and is a second skin for the Monagasque driver as he is often spotted wearing the $1.7 million lightweight Richard Mille in the paddock.

#9 Riva 66 Yacht

Like any Monagasque native, Charles Leclerc too is fond of the water and often spends his downtime from the sport on the shores of the Principality.

He owns a Riva 66 15-meter-long open-type yacht which is worth around US$2 million and is equipped with open decks and two cabins for four people.

#10 Charles Leclerc's Monaco apartment

Charles Leclerc is the only native Monagasque driver on the grid and has been racing in the sport since 2018. Despite being a native of one of the richest countries in the world, the Ferrari driver hailed from a normal background.

However, he has his own place in the Principality whose price is undisclosed but given the location would be worth millions.