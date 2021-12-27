Charles Leclerc: 2021 F1 Season in Review

Charles Leclerc had a roller coaster ride in the F1 2021 season. For when things went well, it worked like a charm, but when they didn't, he had some pretty average outings as well. In the end, the 2021 season for the Monegasque driver was all about learning and making improvements for the future.

How did Charles Leclerc's F1 2021 season look statistically?

Statistically, the season didn't look that bad for Charles Leclerc. In a season where Mercedes and Red Bull were the dominant forces, Leclerc, in a Ferrari, was able to pick up a couple of pole positions which were arguably a sign of his one-lap prowess.

A diminished podium tally of just one podium at the British Grand Prix would be slightly disappointing for the 24-year-old if you compare the same with the likes of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. That's where Leclerc missed out, making the 2021 F1 season a learning curve for the young Ferrari sensation.

Points: 159

Position: 7th

Podium: 1

Pole: 2

What worked for Charles Leclerc?

Charles Leclerc produced some sensational laps in qualifying throughout the season. This is a testament to the talents of the young Ferrari driver.

His pole position at Baku was a surprise for everyone, especially after looking at the race pace that Ferrari had in comparison to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Arguably the best race put together by Leclerc was at Silverstone where the Ferrari driver fought valiantly against the Mercedes of Hamilton to almost clinch an improbable win.

What didn't work for Charles Leclerc?

Charles Leclerc finished the season behind his team-mate in the championship standings, making 2021 his worst season in F1 since his debut. Leclerc was uncharacteristically crash-prone throughout the season and this lent slight inconsistency to his races.

What might have hurt Leclerc the most, however, was his crash in Monaco during qualifying that might have given him pole position but forced him to forgo the race.

What's next for Charles Leclerc in the F1 2022 season?

For the 2022 season, Charles Leclerc would primarily have two things on his mind. The first is possessing a machinery capable of fighting for the title, and the second is an improvement in his performance. Losing out on points to his team-mate Sainz was not ideal and rather unexpected. Going into next season, Leclerc will be looking to iron out the mistakes he made during this season.

Edited by Anurag C