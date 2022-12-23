Charles Leclerc reveals his personal best race from the 2022 F1 season

Charles Leclerc has chosen the Austrian Grand Prix as his best race of the 2022 season. Leclerc had a great start to the year, winning two of the three opening races with a clear advantage in terms of car performance. But the season was marred by reliability issues and strategic errors, which meant Leclerc had to settle for second in the Championship behind Max Verstappen.

The 2022 season introduced new technical regulations and Ferrari came out of the garage swinging, with the best engine and fastest car. Leclerc won just one race after the initial two, a masterclass at the Red Bull Ring, and the Monegasque driver chose the Austrian GP as his favorite race of the season.

OvertakeCentral @OvertakeCentral Overtake #149:

Charles Leclerc on Max Verstappen (2022 Austrian Grand Prix) Overtake #149:Charles Leclerc on Max Verstappen (2022 Austrian Grand Prix) https://t.co/vftu6pU6FE

Leclerc won the race, but Ferrari lost out on some points due to reliability issues in their car as Carlos Sainz had to retire.

Speaking to the media about his performance at the Red Bull Ring, Leclerc said:

"My best one is probably Austria. It felt particularly good after the previous races that didn't go our way, so Austria was a really good one. We had a very good tyre management, very good pace from the first lap to the last one. So it felt good."

Charles Leclerc had high expectations this year but was left disappointed by his team in the end. The team made silly strategic mistakes unworthy of Ferrari's caliber.

Charles Leclerc happy with the Ferrari's pace on Saturdays

Despite only winning three out of twenty-two races this season, Charles Leclerc managed to grab pole position in nine races and won the award for most poles in the season. Speaking about his Saturday heroics, Charles Leclerc said to the media:

"I think with new tyres and low fuel it was a really strong car. The feeling was really good."

Despite being the fastest on Saturdays, Leclerc had a performance dip during the race on Sundays. The Monegasque said:

"We were struggling a little bit more on the Sunday, especially with tyre degradation, struggling to put the car in the right place for it to be nice on tyres, and we've paid the price quite often on Sunday. A very, very fast car the Saturday, a bit more difficult to understand on the Sunday."

Charles Leclerc will look to bounce back next year with Red Bull supposedly weakened due to multiple penalties imposed on them. Leclerc will look to convert pole positions into race wins next year and win his first championship.

Poll : 0 votes