Charles Leclerc sets the record straight on his commitment to Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has reaffirmed his commitment to Ferrari, insisting that his long-term goal remains to win championships with the Maranello team despite ongoing rumors suggesting otherwise. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, the Monegasque driver dismissed speculation linking him to potential moves elsewhere for 2027 and beyond.

Ad

In an interview with The Straits Times Singapore, Leclerc’s manager stated that the 27-year-old would be evaluating his options beyond 2026. He also stressed that Ferrari must deliver a championship-contending car for a driver of Leclerc’s caliber, comparable to Max Verstappen. The comments sparked widespread speculation about Leclerc’s future outside the Scuderia.

When asked about his long-term plans, Charles Leclerc reiterated his desire to achieve success with Ferrari and described the rumors as unfounded and frustrating. Asked by Sportskeeda about his future for 2027 and beyond with Ferrari or other teams, Charles Leclerc said:

Ad

Trending

“What I can say is what I've always said, and that's very clear. I've always loved Ferrari so much, and my only obsession at the moment is to win in red, whether it's now or in the future, and I want to bring back Ferrari to the top. And I'd like to add, there are lots of speculations around me, but just in general around the team, for whatever reason, I feel like there are too many people speaking things not coming from actual facts, and it's just a little bit annoying. It's always been like that, and I think as a driver.”

Ad

The Monegasque further added,

“But I think as a team, we've just got to focus on our things, which is what we are doing, but it's just not great, and not super nice to see all these things around the team all the time. It's definitely not a situation we want to be in, in a way that the performance is not at the level where we want to be. But we are all focused in trying to turn that situation around, as I was saying, and whenever there is a situation where the results are not there, then there are always those rumours around that comes back. What I say today is what I've said in the past six or seven years with the team.”

Ad

Charles Leclerc admits that the podium-less weekend in Singapore was disappointing

Charles Leclerc admitted that the Singapore Grand Prix was a disappointing weekend as Ferrari missed out on the podium. While he clarified that he wasn’t dejected by the result, he conceded that the outcome fell short of expectations.

Leclerc reiterated that Ferrari’s objectives for the weekend were clear, but they were unable to achieve them at the challenging street circuit. Reflecting on the Singapore GP result, Charles Leclerc replied:

Ad

“I wouldn't use the word depressed. Maybe, of course, disappointing and disappointed with coming home with no podiums. But that's the same for the whole team. I think, as Ferrari, we are well aware of what our targets are and what we should do. At the moment, we came short of what we want to do, and whenever this happens, there's disappointment, and there was disappointment on my side as well.”

Ad

Charles Leclerc has secured five podium finishes in the 2025 season but continues to chase his first win of the year. He currently sits fifth with 173 points In the Drivers’ Championship. Leclerc is leading his teammate Lewis Hamilton by 48 points. Ferrari holds third place in the Constructors’ standings with 298 points, 27 behind Mercedes in second and eight ahead of Red Bull in fourth.

The Maranello outfit remains locked in a close battle with both the Silver Arrows and the Milton Keynes-based team for the runner-up position. Ferrari’s last winless season came in 2020. Their most recent victory was at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix, where Carlos Sainz took the top step of the podium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More