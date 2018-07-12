F1 2018: 'Continuous Development Will Propel Ferrari to Title' says Vettel

Rahul Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 128 // 12 Jul 2018, 20:09 IST

Sebastian Vettel may have been victorious at Silverstone and the Ferrari does look much more improved this year but the German insists that more developments will be the factor which will drive the Scuderia towards the title.

Speaking to Formula 1.com, Vettel said, “I think we need to improve our car until the end of the year. I think our car is very good, it is working very well on these type of tracks [Silverstone].”

“But developing will be key, because then you have something to fight with. And if you have something to fight with, something to play with, then you can make it happen.”

The British Grand Prix last year was a terrible memory for the Ferrari team. Both Raikkonen and Vettel were running strongly but suffered tyre punctures in the final laps one after the other.

Though the Finn still ended up on the podium, Vettel fell back massively, ending up 7th in the grid. He exorcised the ghosts of that race splendidly last Sunday, storming to victory after a stunning last-gap pass on Valtteri Bottas.

Team boss, Maurizio Arrivabene was pleased as punch with the victory and praised his team for the brilliant effort. “This was a well-deserved win, mainly down to a great job from the team”, said Arrivabene.

“They did a great job on the track and back in Maranello and I congratulate them. The SF71-H confirmed its strengths as it has done on other tracks already.”

“The Pirelli tyres were a perfect match for our strategy. Tomorrow we will have our debrief and right from the afternoon, we will start preparing for Sebastian’s home race, the German GP”, he added.

Vettel will be pumped up for his home race, which is making a return to the calendar after a while but he is sure to expect a tough fight. Lewis Hamilton lost his home grand prix and he will be looking to exact revenge on his title rival in the best way possible.