Which country has produced the most Formula 1 race winners?

Formula 1 has seen 110 different drivers win a Grand Prix race in its history. Some are legends of the sport like Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. Others are more obscure, like Heikki Kovalainen and Jarno Trulli.

Surprisingly, the 110 drivers who have tasted Formula 1 champagne come from just 22 countries. This begs the question: which country has produced the most Formula 1 winners?

Lewis Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins in Portimao last season, statistically making him the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time. Lewis, who drives under the British flag, represents the country that has the most winners in the sport.

⚡️ Lewis Hamilton makes history with 92nd race win!



A look back on an historic day at Portimao, as @LewisHamilton moved past Michael Schumacher's all-time record of F1 victories 🤩#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1 https://t.co/8XoknBMWar — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2020

The United Kingdom is widely regarded as the place where motor racing was born. Silverstone hosted the first-ever Formula 1 race in 1950. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the country has produced the most individual Grand Prix winners, with 19 British drivers taking the checkered flag at least once in their careers. The list of drivers includes legends like Hamilton, Clark, Stewart, Mansell, Hill and many more.

The United Kingdom as a whole also has the most wins out of any other country, with 300 Grand Prix victories by drivers competing under the British flag.

Italy and the United States of America are tied for second place, having produced 15 Grand Prix winners each. However, the numbers are misleading when it comes to the USA. In the early 1950s, the Indy 500 was considered a Formula 1 Grand Prix, which has added so many Americans to the tally of Grand Prix winners.

Italy has produced 15 race winners as well, however, the country hasn't had a Formula 1 world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

France comes in third place with 13 winners. Pierre Gasly is the latest addition to this list with the Frenchman taking a shocking win at Monzaq last season. Other notable French drivers to win a race are Alain Prost, Jean Alesi and Olivier Panis.

Germany has produced 7 different race winners. However, the country has won the second-most number of races after the UK with 179 races, largely due to the contributions of Michael Schumacher's 91 and Sebastian Vettel's 53 wins. Other notable German winners include Nico Rosberg and Ralf Schumacher.

The list of the countries with Formula 1 race winners is as follows:

United Kingdom - 19

United States - 15

Italy - 15

Germany - 7

Brazil - 6

Finland - 5

Australia - 4

Austria/Argentina/Sweden - 3

Canada/New Zealand/Belgium/Switzerland/Mexico - 2

Spain/South Africa/Netherlands/Colombia/Monaco/Poland/Venezuela - 1