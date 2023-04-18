Craig Breen’s number 42 retired by FIA and WRC after the rally driver’s unfortunate demise

The WRC and FIA have retired Craig Breen's racing number 42 after the driver was unfortunately killed in a testing crash for Rally Croatia last week.

Last Thursday, the driver for the factory Hyundai team tragically passed away due to injuries sustained in an accident during preparations for the WRC round in Croatia.

Breen adopted the number 42 when he first joined Hyundai as a part-time driver in 2019. He continued to use the same number during his only full-time season with M-Sport last year. He then returned to Hyundai to share the team's third car for the 2023 season.

In consultation with the families of Breen and his co-driver James Fulton, who survived the crash, Hyundai made the decision to retire the 42 number for the remainder of the year. This came after announcing that they will only have a reduced two-car entry in the Croatian round following Craig Breen's death.

The move follows a similar decision made earlier this year by the WRC to retire the number 43, which was used by the late Ken Block.

The entire racing world was shocked to hear the news of Breen's passing, with the sport working tirelessly to ensure it doesn't repeat itself.

The F1 community paid tributes to Craig Breen

After the tragic passing of WRC driver Craig Breen on Thursday, the F1 community offered its condolences to his family and friends.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed the news of his death, while his co-driver James Fulton escaped unharmed.

In a statement, the team said:

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends, and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

The F1 world soon paid its respects. Several teams and drivers paid tribute to the fallen Irishman, tweeting:

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon said that it's a very sad day for motorsport as he expressed his condolences to the Irish driver's family:

"A very sad day. My thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends. RIP."

Breen's death united the entire motorsport community and the Irishman will be forever remembered for his service to motorsport.

