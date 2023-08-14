Daniel Ricciardo's car collection: What does the Australian superstar drive?

Daniel Ricciardo is arguably one of the most popular and loved F1 drivers on the grid. The smiling Australian has always brought massive positive energy to whichever team he has gone to, despite going through rough patches.

Hence, millions of fans are always eager to know about his life outside an F1 car and paddock. Some are particularly interested in the road cars that the Honey Badger owns.

Thankfully, Daniel Ricciardo is the type of athlete who is quite active on various social media platforms and has posted about his life and his whips quite often. Here is a list of cars that the Australian owns and enjoys.

List of cars Daniel Ricciardo owns

#1 Ford F-150 Raptor

Time and time again, Daniel Ricciardo has shown his tremendous love for American culture. He has arrived at the US GP in style, spoken in a true American accent, and more. Hence, it is no surprise that the Australian also owns a Ford F-150 Raptor and enjoys driving one of the most famous cars in the USA.

#2 Polaris RZR

Polaris RZR is also frequent on Ricciardo's Instagram timeline. The Honey Badger loves driving the SxS vehicle and has posted several videos of him driving the beast through various kinds of terrain.

#3 Toyota Hilux

As the list goes on, it is understood that several of Daniel Ricciardo's cars are simple trucks, which he enjoys driving. In this video, he is seen cruising in his Toyota Hilux while singing freely. This is the second truck that he has in his possession.

#4 McLaren 675LT

Even before Daniel Ricciardo joined the McLaren F1 team, he already owned a McLaren 675LT. He was seen driving the beast around the streets of Monaco. In a video from 2021, he did an entire lap of the Circuit de Monaco in his 675LT.

#5 McLaren 765LT

Before his stint at the papaya team, the Australian showcased his brand new McLaren 765LT on Instagram. This is the second McLaren that he owns, and he has posted several pictures of it. He has driven the 765LT quite a lot, particularly because he was in the brand's F1 team at the time.

#6 Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche 918 Spyder (Image via Thomas Wolf/Wikipedia)

Though Daniel Ricciardo is not seen driving his Porsche 918 Spyder, he does have one in silver somewhere in one of his garages. This was one of his first major hypercars that he purchased after gaining traction in F1.

#7 Aston Martin Vantage

Daniel Ricciardo drove for Red Bull Racing when they had a major partnership with Aston Martin. Hence, he owned an Aston Martin Vantage at that time. Even after he left the team and moved to Renault, he got to keep the supercar to himself, and it became one of the permanent cars in his collection.

#8 Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie (Image via Alexander Migl/Wikipedia)

We also have not seen Ricciardo ride the all-new Aston Martin Valkyrie, but it is confirmed that the Honey Badger has one on order. This $3 million beast is one of the most innovative hypercars made by the British manufacturer and was designed by none other than Adrian Newey, chief designer at Red Bull.