David Coulthard speaks out on the ongoing Red Bull-Christian Horner saga

David Coulthard, a former Red Bull driver, has urged the fans not to jump to any conclusions about the Christian Horner case. Horner, who is under investigation for alleged misconduct towards a staff member, has faced intense scrutiny in the past few days.

Not much information has been officially shared on what has happened and whether there has been any progress. That said, rumors have been flying about possible scenarios that could be in play. From the German media, there has been speculation that Christian Horner had behaved inappropriately, while other reports claim his aggressive management style is to blame for it. With the hearing on Friday, we could see a few details emerge.

Aware of what has been written and said about Red Bull boss Christian Horner, David Coulthard emphasized that fans needed to be patient and not run to judgment. Talking about this on the Formula for Success podcast, he said,

“I think, for now, that’s where we stand. I’ve seen all sorts of overreaction on social media, you know, people calling for Christian to resign, and for him to be suspended… all of these sorts of things. But, as always, everybody deserves their moment to be able to explain their position. I believe that will be happening on Friday in Christian’s case. I don’t know about the other party involved. So, maybe by next week, we’ll have some clarity on that particular situation.”

Eddie Jordan unsure if the Christian Horner-Red Bull investigation result will be out this week

Replying to David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan doubted that the hearing on Friday would reach a decision this week. He said that the case needed more discussions and talks, and that it would not be settled quickly. Jordan said,

“There needs to be an answer by this time next week or within the middle of next week prior to the launch. I do not think that Christian could be at the launch of the car. Bearing in mind what the launch is for, which is to show off the car, show off Red Bull in its glory and for the future hopes for the 2024 season."

He added,

“If there was not an answer from the barrister – so I think he’s under pressure, he needs to find a solution… this Friday is when we’re told that the meeting is with regard to finding further solutions with Christian, and I think things will happen then and we’ll know more fully this time next week.”

Many people are surprised and dismayed by the allegations against Christian Horner after such a dominant season in 2023. His career and reputation are now at stake as he awaits the outcome of the investigation.