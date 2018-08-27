Driver Ratings: Belgian GP - Poor weekend for Vandoorne

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 960 // 27 Aug 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

It was an all-important win for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel on Sunday at the Belgian Grand Prix, finishing just ahead of his championship rival Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel's win reduces the gap to 17 points behind Hamilton with 8 races remaining on the 2018 calendar.

Sunday's race was the first meeting since all 20 drivers and the 10 teams returned from their three-week summer break.

For Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, it looked as though he had not recovered from his summer vacation.

The German rammed into the back of Fernando Alonso's McLaren on turn 1 at the start of the race, Alonso's car then flew over Charles Leclerc and took out the Sauber driver in the process.

It was another dramatic race in this bizarre 2018 championship that we are witnessing in front of us.

How did the drivers get on in Sportskeeda's driver ratings? Let's find out.

#10 Williams

Sirotkin and Stroll battling it out in Spa

Lance Stroll - 13th

Lance Stroll might be counting down his last few races in a Williams car after his father, Lawrence Stroll, has put Force India back in business.

Now Lance's future may see the Canadian racing in a pink panther in just a matter of weeks.

And would anyone blame Stroll for getting a seat at Force India when we all know it is currently performing a lot better than Williams?

Driver's rating - 3/10

Sergey Sirotkin - 12th

Sergey Sirotkin may have to welcome Williams' reserve driver Robert Kubica in the next few days or weeks.

For Sirotkin and Williams, Sunday's race was another undramatic weekend as yet again the cars in white struggled to compete.

But there were positives after both Sirotkin and Stroll finished ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne and Brendon Hartley.

Driver's rating - 3/10

1 / 10 NEXT