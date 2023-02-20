Esteban Ocon 'happy to be racing' aggressively against teammates: "I've beaten Fernando as well"

Esteban Ocon stated that he will not be changing his driving style against his teammates and will continue to be aggressive, even in the new season. This applies to his new teammate also, after Fernando Alonso left the team post the 2022 season.

Ocon feels that his driving style (being aggressive even towards his teammates) has helped him achieve success throughout the length of his career. He also added that it was the same technique he used to beat Alonso, a double world champion and one of the finest drivers in the history of the sport. RaceFans.net quoted him as saying:

"I mean, I’m a racing driver. I’m competing to beat everyone. That’s how I’ve been racing my whole life and that’s how I’ve succeeded and won titles in the past. And that’s how, in the end, I’ve beaten Fernando as well – racing the way I want to race."

Alonso witnessed his fair share of battling with Esteban Ocon in the 2022 season. They almost clashed on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix when Alonso went wide out of a corner, not a great scene to look at for the Alpine crew. The Spaniard commented that he had never seen anyone defend like Ocon.

Though it is true that Ocon had a higher point finish than Alonso, there were many other reasons that were attributed to it. The latter had faced a lot of engine failures throughout the season, suppressing a lot of his points.

Esteban Ocon wants to 'work together' with Pierre Gasly

After Fernando Alonso's departure from Alpine, Pierre Gasly was picked to partner up with Esteban Ocon in the upcoming season of Formula 1.

Although Ocon's words sound like he is going to battle on with Gasly for more points, he stated that he would want to work together to help the team. However, the French driver ended his statement by adding that he believes he can fight anyone and is happy doing it.

"For me, the important [thing] is obviously to score the points, work together with Pierre. That’s very important. But I want to fight anyone. And I believe I can fight anyone. I’m happy to be racing that way and that’s how I’ve raced my whole life."

Alpine are hoping for a higher place finish after their battle with McLaren in the previous season, which they managed to win. They topped the midfield and hence, are now hoping to battle for the top three finishes.

This could be extremely difficult, however, given the points gap that was between themselves and the team right above them in the past season. Still, there is good hope for Gasly and his career.

