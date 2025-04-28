"Even if Lewis Hamilton wins, to me Michael Schumacher is still the greatest": When Vettel made a clear choice for the 'GOAT'

Sebastian Vettel made his pick between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher in the F1 'GOAT' debate, as the German unsurprisingly picked his fellow countryman and idol. Vettel made this claim back in 2021, as he shared that he would rather Max Verstappen win the drivers' championship that season, to keep Schumacher's 7x WDC record intact.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were the protagonists of a fierce rivalry in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but the pair became closer over the years and even developed a friendship in recent times. But this did not change Vettel's opinion on who the greatest F1 driver ever is, as the German always backed his idol Michael Schumacher's corner.

Speaking ahead of the 2021 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Vettel shared his opinion on who he would rather see winning the championship. But the German driver mentioned that even if Hamilton was to come out on top and achieve his 8th drivers' title, it would not change his opinion on who is the greatest ever driver in F1 history.

"In a way I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands, but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest. If Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships, it doesn’t change anything for me. And I get along with Lewis." said Vettel. [via racefans.net]

"So as I said, it’s probably the gut says I want Max to win just to keep Michael’s record alive. But my head is quite clear in terms of may the better man win." he added.

As it happened, Hamilton did not claim his 8th title that night in Abu Dhabi, under controversial circumstances, which are still debated to this day. Not only that, but the Briton failed to win a race for the next two years, only breaking his deadlock at the 2024 British Grand Prix, as he stood on the top step of the podium after a break of 54 races.

When Michael Schumacher's son presented Lewis Hamilton with a special gift in 2020

Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher after the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was presented with a special Michael Schumacher tribute helmet, by the latter's son, Mick, after the Briton equaled the German's record of 91 F1 race wins back in 2020. The then-Mercedes man also shared that the achievements felt surreal to him in the moment.

Hamilton won the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, beating Max Verstappen by four seconds, and equaled Schumacher's F1 win tally as a result that day.

“It’s not sunk in, that’s for sure. Like all of us I grew up watching Michael win all those Grands Prix and I could not even have fathomed equalling him. Getting to F1 was the first step of the dream and emulating Ayrton." said Hamilton. [via F1.com]

"Michael was just so far ahead, it’s beyond my wildest dreams to think that I’m here today having equalled him and I just feel really humbled by the moment and the opportunity that I was given when I was 12, and feel really proud to continue to represent and to have brought this record to Mercedes." he added.

Since then, the man from man from Stevenage has won 14 more Grands Prix and now sits on 105 victories. He still awaits his first conventional race win with his new team Ferrari, but has already claimed a sprint victory at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

