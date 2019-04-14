×
F1 1000th GP: 5 Greatest F1 Drivers (1999-2019)

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
37   //    14 Apr 2019, 03:55 IST

Who are 5 of the greatest F1 drivers from 1999-2019
Who are 5 of the greatest F1 drivers from 1999-2019

14 April 2019 would mark the 1000th GP for Formula 1, a sport considered to be the peak of motor-racing.

And as Formula One approaches its 1000th GP, one cannot be blamed for anticipating a cracker of a contest.

And let's just hope 56-lap-contest, spread over a distance of 5.451 km turns out to be exactly that- right?

But that said, there's a good chance the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix may just prove to be a belter a race.

Wondering why?

This is not only because of the fact Mercedes- a team that hasn't allowed any other on the grid to dominate both Drivers' and Constructors' standing for half a decade- have locked out the front row.

But this is also because of the fact that, given the sheer unpredictability of the sport, ever hardwired in F1's DNA, the likes of Vettel and Leclerc, stacked in third and fourth, respectively, might just hit back.

But all that conjecture kept aside, as F1 approaches a truly momentous occasion, it's worthwhile to look back at drivers whose craft has upped that of F1, adding gravitas to a sport that excites as much as it thrills.

So who are 5 Greatest F1 drivers from 1999-2019?

Jenson Button- 2000 to 2017

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Race, Button exults after a great drive
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Race, Button exults after a great drive

One of the finest F1 drivers as also among the sport's sincerest, Button won the world title in 2009.

Driving for Brawn GP, Jenson bagged 15 wins, 50 podiums and, above all 1 world title in 2009, a year where some of his leading adversaries on the grid included giants such as Alonso and Hamilton.

In so doing, Jenson Button also earned respect for a fairly uncomplicated craft, something that separates the gentle Somerset-born driver from those on the grid who often side with needless shenanigans.

Not a driver you heard expletives from, Jenson was different, sorted, and must it be said simple.

Moreover, not someone you would liken to a crass character, Jenson Button, with 309 Grand Prix entries against his name, would always be remembered for upholding the spirit of F1, paving way for a simple fact that a driver could always get along with simplicity in a sport where it's so easy to lose one's cool.

Among the finest contests that Jenson was ever a part of was that sterling win at Canada, in 2011, wherein he came from the very back of the field to win an epic contest.

