F1: 20 Fascinating Facts About Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

The four-time World Champion, the King of the sport in the last decade, the Legend Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton marked the inception of his amazing F1 journey in the year 2007 with McLaren which was a record-breaking rookie year for him. In the year 2008, he became the youngest world champion with Mclaren, one of the best finales in F1 history at Interlagos, Brazil when Massa took the win and stayed world champion for just 40 seconds, Hamilton passed the flag and stunned his fellow drivers and fans worldwide. After a 5 year partnership with McLaren, he switched to Mercedes in the year 2013 where he bagged his second World Title in the year 2014. In the next season, he continued dominating the sport with Mercedes and clinched his '3rd World Title and the 2nd one in a row.' Season 2016 was nevertheless great for him as he just finished behind the World Champion, his teammate and rival Nico Rosberg. Last season, 2017 came as total bang for him as the Briton successfully bagged his 4th World Title and chasing his fifth title this year and currently just one point behind the championship leader Vettel.

He is considered to be one of the most marketable and fashionable driver in the history of Formula 1 sports and has been ruling the game ever since. He holds the record for 'all time most career points (2755), Maximum victories at different circuits(26), All time- most pole positions (75) and max Grand Slams in a season(3).' He is therefore celebrated as one of the best driver of the decade and one amongst the greatest in the history of Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton in his karting days

Let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Lewis Hamilton's Life

Hamilton's mother is White British while the father is a Black British from immigrants of Grenada, hence he belongs to Mixed Race. He took Karate classes at the age of just 5 to defend himself from bullying, he faced in the school. His father got him a radio-controlled car in the year 1991 that inspired him towards racing. It was written in the destiny of the Champion to be a race car driver as he came 2nd in National Remote-Controlled Car Race "BRCA" in 1991. He is the youngest driver ever to get a contract from F1 team, just at the age of 13, McLaren's Driver Development Support Programme in the year 1998. In 2007 he sold his kart for £ 42,100 and the humble heart gave out all the earning to Tommy's the baby charity. He became the Youngest World Champion in 2008 during his era, Vettel currently holds the record for the youngest world champion in F1 history. In 2008, he became highest paid British Sportsman. He is labeled as "First Black Driver in F1" although Willy T. Ribbs tested an F1 car in 1986. Raised a Roman Catholic, he believes himself to be a devoted Christian and therefore wears a cross during all his races. His father was his personal manager for the year 2008-10. On the occasion of New Year in 2009, Hamilton was awarded an MBE (order of British Empire) by the Queen. In the very same year, his wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in his dashing race suit. In the year 2012, he featured in Cartoon Tooned along with Jenson Button and Comedian Alexander Armstrong. In the year 2014, he received "BBC Sports Personality of The Year." He changed his Helmet livery from Yellow To White with Red stripes which he carried since his carting days. It is believed that Hamilton's father painted his helmet yellow just to recognize him. One won't imagine it to be true but his greatest fear lies in being eaten alive by Great White Shark. Hamilton is the only driver to win at least one race in every season he has competed in. He has 53 Grand Prix victories which is the 2nd highest of all time behind Schumacher. (91 wins) Hamilton once stated, if had he not been the car racer, he would have been a footballer. His favorite club is Arsenal FC. His all-time favorite car is his Shelby Cobra.

