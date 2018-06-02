Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Champion Lewis Hamiltons' Cars - owned in personal life.

Hamilton's Car collection is a dream list for all the car fanatics.

GAURI CHANDRA
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 18:31 IST

TOPSHOT-AUTO-PRIX-F1-LAUNCH-MERCEDES
F1 Lewis at Mercedes Launch

Lewis Hamilton, the defending F1 World Champion is a British racing driver who races for the Mercedes AMG Petronas in Formula One. He is considered to be one of the best drivers presently in F1 and possibly one of the greatest ever in the history of F1 racing. He bagged his maiden World Championship title in the year 2008 with McLaren and since then he owned the sport like a King. He won back to back World titles in the year 2014-15 and the F1 world has a lot of his excellence left to witness. His craze for exotic cars extends off track as well and hence he owns a range of cars more flabbergasting than any of us could ever imagine. let's take a look


Hamilton's Mustang Shelby GT500. Picture credit- Hamilton's Instagram account

# The Legendary- Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

The legendary GT500 line now owned by Hamilton is one exclusive car and before he used it, it underwent a series of customization at classic restoration to have an "Eleanor" based aesthetic. The candy red Mustang now widely knows as the GT500CR, and it is talked of as some dream car amongst muscle car fanatics. It was built using genuine Shelby 500 parts.




