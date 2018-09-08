F1 2018: 4 Errors That Cost Vettel the Championship Lead

Kredy

Too many mistakes cost Vettel the championship lead

The 2018 Formula 1 season is well underway and this year promises an exciting duel between the Mercedes and the Ferrari, unlike the previous seasons, which were completely dominated by the Silver Arrows.

Sebastian Vettel started the season well with two race victories in the first two races while Hamilton took his time and secured his first Grand Prix win at Baku, the fourth round of the championship. Often, Hamilton trailed the German in the drivers' championships, but soon found himself back on top, thanks to the needless driving errors by Sebastian Vettel.

With a superior power unit, this season looks like Vettel's to lose, and in this article, let us look closer at the four races the German threw away this season, which handed the championship lead to Lewis Hamilton.

#4 Lock-up at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel's tyre tactics cost him a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was having an excellent weekend at Baku and dominated the Q3. The German started the race in a strong position and maintained his lead right from the start, with the Mercedes and Red Bulls behind him. Vettel along with his team went for an over-cautious move and decided to the car with softs with an intention to finish the race using the same set of tyres. The German's immediate threat Bottas was on a different strategy that required at least two pit stops.

However, the collision between the Red Bulls on lap 40 changed the race dynamics in a drastically different manner. The incident forced both of them to retirement while bringing out the safety car. The timing of the safety car handed the lead to Bottas, with Vettel trailing him in the second place. Aggressive drive by the German at the restart forced him to lock the wheels of his Ferrari while trying to overtake the Finn, which ultimately cost him two places. Sebastian Vettel finished the race in the fourth place.

Elsewhere, Bottas was out of the race due to a puncture, and Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag in style to take the lead in the championship, much to the disappointment of Vettel.

