F1 2018: 5 Best Moments from the Belgian GP

Anish Vishwakoti FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 139 // 26 Aug 2018, 20:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

At Spa Francorchamps in Belgium, we saw an intriguing race that had some crazy happenings, although it wasn't completely chaotic from start to finish. Vettel closed the gap in the drivers championship to Lewis Hamilton, although the Brit still leads, and Verstappen came home in P3 24 years after his father did the same at Spa.

In an very polarizing race like this, it's not the easiest to pick the best moments, but as usual that won't stop us! Check out our 5 best moments from the Belgian Grand Prix.

1. Lap One Carnage

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

The first corner of Spa has always been a treacherous place for F1 cars in the past, such as in 2012 and 1998, and this year was no different. A lock-up by Hulkenberg saw the German careen into the back of Fernando Alonso, who was then launched over Charles LeClerc in a Moonsault like fashion.

If the retirements of Alonso, LeClerc and Hulkenberg weren't enough, we also saw Raikkonen, Bottas & Ricciardo take damage in the pileup. This led to Raikkonen eventually retiring, as well as Ricciardo & Bottas being pushed all the way to the back of the field. The fact that the carnage occurred behind the top 4 also meant that they could all get away cleanly and we could see some fights up ahead.

The carnage also proved the use of the Halo, as the replays showed that had Alonso's car made contact with the Sauber without the Halo, LeClerc may not have walked away in one piece. While the rest of the race may not have been as eventful as this, no doubt the replay from Hulkenberg's bowling-ball-like crash into everyone will be a common sight in years to come.

1 / 5 NEXT